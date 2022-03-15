Splash in to Springtime with Family Swimwear from shopDisney

Do you have plans to hit the beach this summer? Hang out at the local pool? Take a Disney Cruise? However you splash and play during the year, you can find cute swim styles for the family on shopDisney including designs featuring Mickey, Minnie and Stitch.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Summer swim styles for the whole family have started to arrive on shopDisney and with one look at these suits you’ll be anxious to dive in the water.

Guests will find two fun collections themed to Mickey and Minnie Mouse and fan-favorite troublemaker, Stitch.

The Mickey Mouse series features suits for adults and kids while the Stitch collection is designed purely for the youngsters.

Both styles display bright colors and playful patterns that exude an energy of fun in the sun and will be the star item for every waterside visit this year.

Fans can find their favorite style now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Women

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Adults

Minnie Mouse Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Kids

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Kids

Stitch

Stitch Rash Guard for Kids

Stitch Swim Trunks for Kids

Stitch Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

Stitch Slides for Kids

