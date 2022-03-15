Splash in to Springtime with Family Swimwear from shopDisney

Do you have plans to hit the beach this summer? Hang out at the local pool? Take a Disney Cruise? However you splash and play during the year, you can find cute swim styles for the family on shopDisney including designs featuring Mickey, Minnie and Stitch.
What’s Happening:
- Summer swim styles for the whole family have started to arrive on shopDisney and with one look at these suits you’ll be anxious to dive in the water.
- Guests will find two fun collections themed to Mickey and Minnie Mouse and fan-favorite troublemaker, Stitch.
- The Mickey Mouse series features suits for adults and kids while the Stitch collection is designed purely for the youngsters.
- Both styles display bright colors and playful patterns that exude an energy of fun in the sun and will be the star item for every waterside visit this year.
- Fans can find their favorite style now on shopDisney. Suits and accessories are priced between $16.99-$49.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse
Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Women
Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Adults
Minnie Mouse Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls
Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Kids
Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Kids
Stitch
Stitch Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls
