Photos: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Opens at El Capitan Theatre with Costume Display, More

Southern California Marvel fans, it’s time to return to the multiverse in the best way possible: Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has opened at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, and the Disney-operated movie house has pulled out all the stops for the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At 3:00 PM this afternoon, El Capitan hosted a special Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fan event which allowed attendees the opportunity to be among the first to experience the film. Prior to the lights dimming for the feature presentation, Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso brought out actress Xochitl Gomez, who plays the new MCU character America Chavez, to say hi.

Watch Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) & Victoria Alonso introduce "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre:

Throughout El Capitan’s regular run of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the theater features a jaw-dropping display of costumes from the movie, including those worn by Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Baron Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer).

And as always, El Capitan features state-of-the-art presentation, making it the best place to check out any major new Disney release. There’s also a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photo op in the theater’s lobby, and the in-house organist entertains the crowd with familiar movie-related tunes before each show.

Attendees of today’s fan event also walked away with a nifty “Eye of Agamotto” sipper and a mini-poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will play from now through Sunday, May 22 at El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.