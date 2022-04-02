Tickets for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Go on Sale April 6th at El Capitan Theatre

Tickets for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness go on sale soon.

What's Happening:

If you were wanting tickets for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they will be going on sale on April 6th at 6 a.m.

It will be on May 6th and take place at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

You will see costumes from the movie, plus all tickets include an exclusive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mini poster while supplies last.

Daily Showtimes:

12:30 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

7 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

Open Caption Screenings:

May 11th at 7 p.m.

May 14th at 3:45 p.m.

Opening Day Fan Event Screening:

May 5th is hosted by Nerdist and they strongly encourage cosplay.

The screening is sold separately.

3 p.m. Fan Madness Includes:

You will be among the first to see the movie

Doctor Strange Souvenir

Event Credential

64oz Popcorn

El Cap exclusive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mini poster

7 p.m. Fan Madness Includes:

Themed Journal

Collectible Popcorn Tin with Popcorn

Themed Lanyard & Event Credential

El Cap exclusive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mini poster

10:30 Fan Madness Includes:

Limited Edition Pin

Collectible Cup with Character Topper

Event Credential

64oz Popcorn

El Cap exclusive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mini poster

On the website, it also says that, effective since March 11th, guests who show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. However, it is still strongly encouraged.