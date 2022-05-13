As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 16th-21st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 16th-21st:
- Monday, May 16
- Sports Illustrated cover reveal
- Bob Woodruff
- United States of BBQ finale
- Eugenio Derbez (The Valet)
- McKenna Grace
- Tuesday, May 17
- “Extraordinary Earth:” Michael Strahan reports live from Iceland
- Josh Gad (Central Park)
- Quinta Brunson and actress Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Wednesday, May 18
- “Extraordinary Earth:” Michael Strahan continues to reports live from Iceland
- Maisie Williams (Pistol)
- Rosie Perez (Now and Then)
- Thursday, May 19
- Rise and Shine Tour of America: Texas
- Sharna Burgess and actor Brian Austin Green
- Performance by Hanson
- Friday, May 20
- Rise and Shine Tour of America: Texas continues
- Judd Apatow (George Carlin’s American Dream)
- Saturday, May 21
- Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane (Conversations with Friends)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chef Justin Lee
- Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein
- Bonus Binge with journalist Samantha Chatman
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.