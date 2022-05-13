“GMA” Guest List: Josh Gad, Eugenio Derbez and More to Appear Week of May 16th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 16th-21st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 16th-21st:

  • Monday, May 16
    • Sports Illustrated cover reveal
    • Bob Woodruff
    • United States of BBQ finale
    • Eugenio Derbez (The Valet)
    • McKenna Grace
  • Tuesday, May 17
  • Wednesday, May 18
    • “Extraordinary Earth:” Michael Strahan continues to reports live from Iceland
    • Maisie Williams (Pistol)
    • Rosie Perez (Now and Then)
  • Thursday, May 19
    • Rise and Shine Tour of America: Texas
    • Sharna Burgess and actor Brian Austin Green
    • Performance by Hanson
  • Friday, May 20
    • Rise and Shine Tour of America: Texas continues
    • Judd Apatow (George Carlin’s American Dream)
  • Saturday, May 21
    • Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane (Conversations with Friends)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Chef Justin Lee
    • Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein
    • Bonus Binge with journalist Samantha Chatman

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.