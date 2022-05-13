As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 16th-21st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 16th-21st:

Monday, May 16 Sports Illustrated cover reveal Bob Woodruff United States of BBQ finale Eugenio Derbez ( The Valet ) McKenna Grace

Tuesday, May 17 “Extraordinary Earth:” Michael Strahan reports live from Iceland Josh Gad ( Central Park ) Quinta Brunson and actress Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary )

Wednesday, May 18 “Extraordinary Earth:” Michael Strahan continues to reports live from Iceland Maisie Williams ( Pistol ) Rosie Perez ( Now and Then )

Thursday, May 19 Rise and Shine Tour of America: Texas Sharna Burgess and actor Brian Austin Green Performance by Hanson

Friday, May 20 Rise and Shine Tour of America: Texas continues Judd Apatow ( George Carlin’s American Dream )

Saturday, May 21 Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane ( Conversations with Friends ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Chef Justin Lee Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein Bonus Binge with journalist Samantha Chatman



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.