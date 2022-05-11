“GMA” Co-Anchor Michael Strahan Reports Live From Iceland for “Extraordinary Earth” Series

Good Morning America has announced that co-anchor Michael Strahan will head to Iceland for two days on the latest journey of the Extraordinary Earth series.
What's Happening:
- In this two day series, Strahan will traverse the unique landscape, exploring the native wildlife and the effects of climate change on the Nordic island country.
- As Strahan takes viewers whale watching and observes puffins in their natural habitat, he will interview wildlife experts to learn how warming waters affect Iceland’s ecosystems and what the future holds for these species.
- He will also take a look at the nation’s unusual energy environment and how residents take advantage of the natural boiling water underground to grow crops.
- Extraordinary Earth: Live from Iceland! premieres Tuesday, May 17th, on GMA.
- You can see a short trailer for the special series below:
About GMA’s Extraordinary Earth:
- GMA’s Extraordinary Earth series takes viewers to the planet's most wondrous natural environments, exploring the Earth’s farthest reaches and examining the health and future of the planet.
- GMA will continue to take viewers on an adventure to some of the most majestic and difficult-to-reach locations in the coming year.
- The series first launched in 2020 with chief meteorologist and climate unit managing editor Ginger Zee, who reported live from Victoria Falls on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
- It continued with GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes, traveling to Prince Edward Island, Canada, to observe seals in their natural habitat; correspondent Will Reeve, reporting from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua; and GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach, setting sail on breathtaking voyages to Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands.