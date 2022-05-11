“GMA” Co-Anchor Michael Strahan Reports Live From Iceland for “Extraordinary Earth” Series

Good Morning America has announced that co-anchor Michael Strahan will head to Iceland for two days on the latest journey of the Extraordinary Earth series.

What's Happening:

In this two day series, Strahan will traverse the unique landscape, exploring the native wildlife and the effects of climate change on the Nordic island country.

As Strahan takes viewers whale watching and observes puffins in their natural habitat, he will interview wildlife experts to learn how warming waters affect Iceland’s ecosystems and what the future holds for these species.

He will also take a look at the nation’s unusual energy environment and how residents take advantage of the natural boiling water underground to grow crops.

Extraordinary Earth: Live from Iceland! premieres Tuesday, May 17th, on GMA .

premieres Tuesday, May 17th, on . You can see a short trailer for the special series below:

LIVE NEXT TUESDAY: @michaelstrahan heads to the land of fire and ice — ICELAND! You won't want to miss this!#ExtraordinaryEarth pic.twitter.com/mxF3GTGhOt — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 11, 2022

About GMA’s Extraordinary Earth: