“It Better Be Fun”: What We Learned from Vanity Fair’s Article About the Future of Star Wars and Lucasfilm

This morning, Star Wars fans were inundated with quotes and news from an in-depth article in the magazine Vanity Fair, which has been covering the franchise for decades.

In the bullet-point list below, I’ve enumerated the more fascinating tidbits and factoids to come out of this Vanity Fair piece, which covers the future of the franchise as a number of highly anticipated live-action television series coming to Disney+ like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, and the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian (though it also touches on the development of future movies on the big screen).

Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) talks about the secrecy behind working for Lucasfilm.

Disney is aiming to release three separate Star Wars shows within a year to satisfy Disney+ subscribers.

Andor will be released late this summer.

will be released late this summer. The third season of The Mandalorian will be released either late this year or early next year.

will be released either late this year or early next year. The Acolyte will be set roughly 100 years before the Skywalker Saga.

will be set roughly 100 years before the Skywalker Saga. Ewan McGregor confirms that his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be in Ahsoka .

. Luna describes Andor as “a refugee story, with desperate people fleeing the Empire at the full force of its power.” Showrunner Tony Gilroy goes on to say that the show will be about Cassian’s transformation into a rebel soldier during the expansion of the Empire.

as “a refugee story, with desperate people fleeing the Empire at the full force of its power.” Showrunner Tony Gilroy goes on to say that the show will be about Cassian’s transformation into a rebel soldier during the expansion of the Empire. Mon Mothma’s story will run parallel to Cassian Andor’s at first.

Unlike The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett , Andor was shot in London.

and , was shot in London. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy says that Star Wars is unique because it’s really all one story.

Kennedy says Lucasfilm consciously regrouped and rethought the franchise during its “hiatus” after The Rise of Skywalker . The first decision was to get rid of the annual deadline to release a feature film.

. The first decision was to get rid of the annual deadline to release a feature film. She also says working on Star Wars now requires a multi-year commitment from filmmakers. Jon Favreau was the first creative she approached about that concept.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had both started developing their own separate series about Mandalorians, and Kennedy was instrumental in combining their talents.

The idea of “The Child” (AKA Grogu) was debated “ferociously” between Favreau and Filoni. One particular piece of concept art helped sell the character.

There are now three StageCraft “Volumes” in Los Angeles, one in London, and one in Vancouver. Favreau and company knew the technology would work when director James Cameron stopped by The Mandalorian ’s set and gave his seal of approval.

’s set and gave his seal of approval. Favreau says the StageCraft technology allows them to make Star Wars content in half the time it used to.

Actor Pedro Pascal likes that he can accept other projects while playing bounty hunter Din Djarin because he doesn’t always have to be on set.

Ewan McGregor was disappointed by the “punishing” reviews received by The Phantom Menace when it was released in 1999, because it was a difficult decision for him to accept the role as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first place.