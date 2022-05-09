Production Begins on New Disney+ “Star Wars” Series “Ahsoka”

As of today, production has begun on the latest Disney+ series to come from the Star Wars galaxy, Ahsoka.

Various Disney Twitter accounts teased the beginning of production on Ahsoka with the image above.

On the chair is a black cowboy hat, a favorite staple of Ahsoka writer, director and producer, Dave Filoni.

A release date for the series is yet to be revealed.

About Star Wars: Ahsoka

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka’s story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga.

Ahsoka Tano was a Padawan Learner serving under General Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, but she eventually left the Jedi Order after being wrongly accused of treason. She later popped up as the Rebel alliance spy with the codename "Fulcrum" and helped the crew of the Ghost in their struggle against the Empire.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Jon Favreau.

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader. Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as Sabine Wren from Star Wars: Rebels in the new series.

Ray Stevenson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ivanna Sakhno have also been cast in undisclosed roles.