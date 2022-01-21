Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Another star is being added to a galaxy far, far away. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is reportedly joining the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Winstead is joining the cast of the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ original series in an unknown role.
- The actress is best known for her role as the Huntress in the 2019 DC film Birds of Prey.
- She has also starred in Netflix’s thriller Kate, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Live Free or Die Hard and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
- In the television realm, she was a part of the cast of Fargo.
About Star Wars: Ahsoka:
- The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka’s story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga.
- Ahsoka Tano was a Padawan Learner serving under General Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, but she eventually left the Jedi Order after being wrongly accused of treason. She later popped up as the Rebel Alliance spy with the codename “Fulcrum” and helped the crew of the Ghost in their struggle against the Empire.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Jon Favreau.
- Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the series while Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as Sabine Wren from Star Wars: Rebels in the new series.
- Ivanna Sakhno also joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series in an unknown role.