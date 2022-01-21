Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Another star is being added to a galaxy far, far away. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is reportedly joining the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winstead is joining the cast of the upcoming Star Wars Disney+

The actress is best known for her role as the Huntress in the 2019 DC film Birds of Prey .

. She has also starred in Netflix’s thriller Kate , 10 Cloverfield Lane, Live Free or Die Hard and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World .

, and . In the television realm, she was a part of the cast of Fargo.

About Star Wars: Ahsoka: