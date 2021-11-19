Natasha Liu Bordizzo Cast as Sabine Wren in “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

In some exciting news for Star Wars Rebels fans, actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as Sabine Wren from Rebels in the upcoming Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline The Society ) has been cast as a lead opposite Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka in Star Wars: Ahsoka , the upcoming spinoff to The Mandalorian .

) has been cast as a lead opposite Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka in , the upcoming spinoff to . Bordizzo will be playing Sabine Wren, one of the main members of the Star Wars Rebels team, who up until now has only been seen in animated form.

team, who up until now has only been seen in animated form. Sabine Wren, who was voiced on Rebels by Tiya Sircar, is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives.

by Tiya Sircar, is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives. This spin-off show written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story.

Ahsoka, which is eying a March 2022 production start date, according to a ProductionWeekly listing, also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker who will reunite with his Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka, potentially in flashbacks as the series is set five years after Return of the Jedi.

