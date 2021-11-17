Star Wars Life Day Merchandise Available Now in Disney Parks

A very happy Life Day to everyone! The Star Wars holiday is upon us and the Disney Parks are celebrating with special merchandise available in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and at Disneyland. Those not near the parks can also find selections on shopDisney.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Get dressed up in your holiday best with these men’s and women’s Life Day T-shirts, available for $36.99 each.

Add some Life Day to your Christmas with this Life Day ornament, available for $22.99.

Sip your favorite Life Day beverage (whatever that may be) from this special mug, available for $19.99.

A Life Day patch might just add the perfect festive flair to your holiday look, available for $9.99.

Or perhaps a pin will make that perfect accessory for your Life Day look, available for $19.99.

If you’re just looking to bring some Life Day fun home, you can pick up this Life Day Orb, available for $19.99.

And finally, this Chewbacca plush with his Life Day robe and orb is available for $24.99.

Disneyland

Over on the West Coast, Life Day items can be found from vendors at Galaxy’s Edge

Items available include the Life Day t-shirt and orb as well as a tumbler and mug:

However, the plush has apparently not yet been stocked.

Meanwhile, you can find some of this special Life Day merchandise on shopDisney