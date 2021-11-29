Ivanna Sakhno Reportedly Joins Cast of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” in Unknown Role

The cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka continues to come together. Ivanna Sakhno is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series, according to Deadline.

Ivanna Sakhno has been cast opposite Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in star Wars: Ahsoka .

. Sakhno’s role is currently unknown, but Deadline reports that she will be playing a completely new character.

Sakhno is perhaps best known for her roles in films like Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me as well as Hulu High Fidelity.

About Star Wars: Ahsoka:

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka’s story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga.

creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka’s story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga. Ahsoka Tano was a Padawan Learner serving under General Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, but she eventually left the Jedi Order after being wrongly accused of treason. She later popped up as the Rebel

Star Wars: Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Jon Favreau.

will be written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Jon Favreau. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast Star Wars: Rebels in the new series.