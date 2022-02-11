Ray Stevenson Joins the Cast of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

The cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka continues to grow as Ray Stevenson joins as an Admiral, but probably not the one you’re thinking of.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stevenson will join the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series as a villain and an Admiral but not the infamous Admiral Thrawn.
- Stevenson is known for his roles in History Channel’s Vikings as well as Marvel’s Thor films, in which he played the Asgardian warrior Volstagg.
- This will not be his first role in the Star Wars franchise as he voiced a character named Gar Saxon in both Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles at the end of April.
About Star Wars: Ahsoka:
- The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka’s story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga.
- Ahsoka Tano was a Padawan Learner serving under General Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, but she eventually left the Jedi Order after being wrongly accused of treason. She later popped up as the Rebel Alliance spy with the codename “Fulcrum” and helped the crew of the Ghost in their struggle against the Empire.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Jon Favreau.
- Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the series while Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been cast as Sabine Wren from Star Wars: Rebels in the new series.
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno also joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series in unknown roles.