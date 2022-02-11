Ray Stevenson Joins the Cast of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

The cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka continues to grow as Ray Stevenson joins as an Admiral, but probably not the one you’re thinking of.

Stevenson is known for his roles in History Channel’s Vikings as well as Marvel Thor films, in which he played the Asgardian warrior Volstagg.

This will not be his first role in the Star Wars franchise as he voiced a character named Gar Saxon in both Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles at the end of April.

