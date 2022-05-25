Review: Star Wars Classic Sheets by Sobel Westex are Perfect for Every Species

May has been quite the month for Star Wars and with six more days left in the month, there’s still a lot to happen (looking at you Star Wars Celebration and Obi-Wan Kenobi). Back at the beginning of the month fans around the world celebrated Star Wars Day or May the 4th and dozens of companies offered special deals on clothing, collectibles and decor. Among those featuring Star Wars sales was Sobel Westex offering shoppers 25% off their Star Wars Home Collection. So like any true fan I went shopping!

You might not be familiar with the name Sobel Westex, but if you’ve stayed at a Disney hotel (or other major chains) you’ve probably used their sheets and towels. In fact, the brand has announced a Disney Resort Home Collection inspired by Grand Floridian, Contemporary, Polynesian Village, and Animal Kingdom Lodge resorts is set to launch this year. Aside from their Disney series, the company currently has a Star Wars Home series with four distinct Collections: Dark Side, Jedi, Astromech, and Tatooine. They also have Star Wars inspired sheets, towels, pillows and a throw blanket that evoke the essence of the galaxy far, far away.

While I love the look of everything—especially the Astromech bedding— the only thing I needed was sheets so even with the sale I kept my spending to a minimum, but still managed to get free shipping (win, win!). Some of the items on their site are listed as pre-order and I knew going in that the sheets were expected to ship on or before June 15th. So you can imagine my surprise when I was notified that one set of sheets (I ordered Argent and Sunset colors) would be delivered about 10 days after placing the order!

One of the features of Sobel Westex’s Star Wars Home Collection is the packaging which they highlight on their site. All items come in high quality, reusable casings to cut down on plastic. In my case this was a canvas bag meaning there was zero plastic which is great. However, it still arrived in an overly large box for one set of sheets.

The carrying bag features a top handle and seals with a zipper that’s easy to open and close. The sheets were rolled together into a cylinder and fit comfortably in the bag. I had no trouble getting them out, but haven’t tried putting them back in, and likely won’t since I have mastered folding the dreaded fitted sheet (humble brag).

Good to Know:

Sobel Westex Star Wars Classic Sheets are available in Queen/Full ($99.00) or King ($109.00) sizes. Each set comes with a Flat Sheet, Fitted Sheet, two standard pillowcases and is packaged in a reusable canvas bag.

Guests can save 25% on all of the Star Wars Home Collection with the code MAY4SW25. Sale ends May 31st.

The sheets were quite wrinkled for a brand new set, but I was going to wash them anyway so it wasn’t an issue, just an observation. They also looked really “shiny” but seemed much less so after washing and putting them on the bed. Speaking of washing, these are 100% cotton and it’s recommended to wash them in warm water and dry on low heat. Easy peasy.

I had my favorite set of cotton sheets in mind as I was opening these and my initial thought was “wow these are thinner than I was expecting.” That said, the Sobel Westex sheets are not thin and seem like the perfect year round sheet. They’re not heavy, but have a good weight to them and are well crafted. I don’t feel like I’m going to tear through the fabric or that it’ll pill. As for the fitted sheet, the elastic isn’t nearly as wide/thick as envisioned, but the pockets are deep (15″) and stretched nicely onto my mattress.

So after one wash and two nights sleeping on the sheets, I can say they are comfortable and I’m happy with my purchase. They also look really nice with my light grey duvet and can’t wait to get the second set so I can mix and match the colors! Now I’m no sheet connoisseur but for the way they feel, quality or craftsmanship, ease of care and use, I think the sale price is perfect for what you’re getting. At this point I would buy the sheets again, but I’d wait for a 20-25% off sale (or greater) to make this the best value for me. With the 25% off code I was able to get two sets for $150 ($75 each + tax) instead of $200 and ground shipping was free (applies to purchases $75+).

