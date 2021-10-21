Sobel Westex Previews Charming New Disney Resorts Home Collection Coming in 2022

You might not be able to live at Walt Disney World, but you can give your home a distinctly Disney feel thanks to Sobel Westex Home. Coming in 2022 is a brand new collaboration of bedding, towels and throws inspired by some of Disney’s most popular resort hotels.

Live your best Disney life without ever leaving home! Starting next year, Sobel Westex will introduce a gorgeous array of home essentials inspired by guest favorite locales at Walt Disney World. Among the new collections designs that capture the essence of:

Grand Floridian

The Contemporary

Animal Kingdom Lodge

Polynesian Village Resort

Guests will be able to transform their bedrooms and living spaces into cozy “happy places” with comforters, sheets, decorative pillows, towels, and throw blankets that reflect the elegance and style that are uniquely Disney.

Resort-Inspired Collections

From the Victorian era to the African Savannah, Disney resorts celebrate style and culture in beautiful and imaginative ways, and Sobel Westex is giving fans a chance to bring these elements into their home. Here’s how Sobel Westex is describing their Disney Resorts Home Collection:

Grand Floridian Resort Home Collection

“Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication is the inspiration for our Disney Resort Home Collection for Grand Floridian. Pulling treasured heritage design elements from this Victorian-style marvel and reinterpreting them into fresh ‘New Classics’ for your home.”

The Contemporary Resort Home Collection

“Designed to exemplify Walt Disney’s creative vision for an optimistic future. With designs inspired by the sleek monorails… to the bold and innovative architecture, our Contemporary Home Collection hopes to remind us of a world where anything is possible and to celebrate a timeless vision of the future which continues to inspire today.”

The Animal Kingdom Resort Home Collection

“Designed to evoke the profound and epic adventure of Africa, its wildlife, ancient civilizations and vast landscapes. The Animal Kingdom Collection is an elegant journey into the wonders, romance and mystery inspired by a pristine African savanna, its untamed animals, gracious people and rich cultural traditions.”

The Polynesian Resort Home Collection

“Drawing inspiration from enduring fantasies of the South Pacific, our Disney Resorts Home Collection for the Polynesian features designs inspired by this tropical heaven-on-earth. A combination of authentic resort details and mid-20th century Polynesian patterns pave the way to the feel of an island paradise. Take home the feeling of a tranquil South Seas getaway today.”

The Collections are expected to launch in 2022!

