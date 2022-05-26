Quick Bites Review: Jaws Movie Poster Trifle Cake at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando opened their all-new Summer Tribute Store today, themed as the Tribute Theater, which is showcasing three classic Universal films: E.T., Jaws and Back to the Future. I wanted to showcase one of the delicious treats available inside, the Jaws Movie Poster Trifle Cake.

Jaws Movie Poster Trifle Cake

This was quite the interesting portable cake, featuring vanilla buttercream atop a vanilla cake. Additionally, the Jaws logo and shark fin were made out of chocolate. This was quite a dense cake, and definitely is a dessert to be shared. However, the flavor was delicious. The chocolate items on top did leave a little to be desired taste-wise. Otherwise, this was a delicious, shareable treat, if you want to eat cake in the hot Florida sun.

While I didn’t get to try it, I also loved the creativity behind the E.T. Basket Cake.

The full display case of treats available in the last room of the all-new Summer Tribute Store.

