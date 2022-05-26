Photos/Video: Tour Universal Orlando’s Summer Tribute Store

This morning, I had the chance to preview Universal Orlando’s Summer Tribute Store. This new version of the unique store concept is themed as the Tribute Theater, which is showcasing three classic Universal films: E.T., Jaws and Back to the Future.

The facade for the store is reminiscent of a classic movie theater.

The store is located in the usual location just next to the (currently closed) Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride.

As you step inside, you’re greeted with a closed ticket counter.

Classic Universal movie posters can be found all throughout the store.

The first room or “theater” is themed around Elliott’s bedroom from E.T. and smells very reminiscent of the attraction.

As with all previous Tribute Stores, the level of detail found here is incredible.

A selection of the children’s plush animals can be found as you leave the room.

The next theater focuses on Jaws, even playing the original radio loop from the park’s old Amity Village area!

More excellent details in here, with details from the movies, Jaws attraction and even some other shark-related stuff.

One of my favorite details in this section is this “temporarily closed” sign from the old Jaws attraction.

The connecting hallway between Theater 2 and 3 features even more movie posters.

The third theater is a recreation of Doc Brown’s home from Back to the Future, and it smells like popcorn!

In the center of the room is this giant model of Hill Valley.

The jukebox features songs from the movie that can be heard in the room, however it is just for decoration.

These panther statues were used in the original Back to the Future, among other films and television shows, and are on public display for the first time since 1997!

There’s even a timeline of the prop’s history.

The last theater is themed around a concession stand, and it’s where you can purchase some movie-themed snacks.

A wonderful KONGFRONTATION photo-op in the concession area.

The exit hallway continues with even more fun details.

Even more classic movie posters line the exit of the Tribute Store.

Take a full tour of the Summer Tribute Store in the video below:

Check out this additional article for a look at some of the merchandise available in the Summer Tribute Store. If you’re visiting Universal Orlando, then be sure to check out the store, which is now open!