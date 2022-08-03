Disney+ Announces Release Dates for 5 Originals – “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, and More!

Disney+ has announced streaming premiere dates for 5 original shows, including Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Season 37 of Dancing with the Stars, which moves from ABC.
- While presenting upcoming shows during a TCA press conference, Disney+ announced fall release dates for 5 upcoming originals.
- This includes new Disney+ Day Premieres on September 8th, including Growing Up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.
- As previously announced, Dancing with the Stars is moving from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31 and the live event will premiere on September 19th.
- Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will also launch on September 28th.
- The streamer has also released the first trailers for Growing Up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, in addition to Super/Natural, which premieres on September 21st.
About “Growing Up”
- Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.
- Premiering September 8th.
About “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”
- The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.
- Premiering September 8th.
About “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31
- “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.
- Premiering September 19th.
About “Super/Natural”
- Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Power of the Dog”) this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.
- Premiering September 21st.
About “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2
- After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?
- Premiering September 28th.
