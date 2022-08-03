Disney+ Announces Release Dates for 5 Originals – “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, and More!

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“

,” “Power of the Dog”) this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between

seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.