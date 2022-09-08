Walt Disney World Adds Extended Evenings Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios This December for Deluxe Resort Guests

by |
Tags: , , ,

Walt Disney World just announced two Extended Evenings Hours in December exclusive to Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort on December 15th and 22nd can enjoy exclusive Extended Evenings Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • These dates join previously announced Extended Evenings Hours dates at Magic Kingdom (December 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th) and EPCOT (December 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th).
  • Extended Evenings Hours allow eligible Guests to stay up to two hours past park close to experience select theme park attractions.
  • Park hours for December 15th and 22nd have not yet been announced.
  • Valid admission and a park reservation are required for park entry for extended evening hours, in addition to a
  • These nights coincide with a room discount for Disney+ subscribers, announced today in celebration of Disney+ Day.
  • See below for a list of resorts eligible to participate in Extended Evenings Hours.

Extended Evening Hours Participating Hotels:

  • Disney Deluxe Resorts
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
    • Disney's Beach Club Resort
    • Disney's BoardWalk Inn
    • Disney's Contemporary Resort
    • Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
    • Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
    • Disney's Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney's Yacht Club Resort
  • Disney Deluxe Villas Resorts
    • Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
    • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
    • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
    • Disney's Beach Club Villas
    • Disney's BoardWalk Villas
    • Disney's Old Key West Resort
    • Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
    • Disney's Riviera Resort
    • The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Other Select Hotels
    • Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
    • Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
    • Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
    • Shades of Green on Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning