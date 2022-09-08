Walt Disney World Adds Extended Evenings Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios This December for Deluxe Resort Guests

Walt Disney World just announced two Extended Evenings Hours in December exclusive to Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort on December 15th and 22nd can enjoy exclusive Extended Evenings Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- These dates join previously announced Extended Evenings Hours dates at Magic Kingdom (December 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th) and EPCOT (December 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th).
- Extended Evenings Hours allow eligible Guests to stay up to two hours past park close to experience select theme park attractions.
- Park hours for December 15th and 22nd have not yet been announced.
- Valid admission and a park reservation are required for park entry for extended evening hours, in addition to a
- These nights coincide with a room discount for Disney+ subscribers, announced today in celebration of Disney+ Day.
- See below for a list of resorts eligible to participate in Extended Evenings Hours.
Extended Evening Hours Participating Hotels:
- Disney Deluxe Resorts
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- Disney Deluxe Villas Resorts
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's BoardWalk Villas
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Other Select Hotels
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
- Shades of Green on Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning