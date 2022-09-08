Walt Disney World Adds Extended Evenings Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios This December for Deluxe Resort Guests

Walt Disney World just announced two Extended Evenings Hours in December exclusive to Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort.

What’s Happening:

Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort on December 15th and 22nd can enjoy exclusive Extended Evenings Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

These dates join previously announced Extended Evenings Hours dates at Magic Kingdom EPCOT

Extended Evenings Hours allow eligible Guests to stay up to two hours past park close to experience select theme park attractions.

Park hours for December 15th and 22nd have not yet been announced.

Valid admission and a park reservation are required for park entry for extended evening hours, in addition to a

These nights coincide with a room discount for Disney+ subscribers Disney+ Day

See below for a list of resorts eligible to participate in Extended Evenings Hours.

Extended Evening Hours Participating Hotels:

Disney Deluxe Resorts Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney's Beach Club Resort Disney's BoardWalk Inn Disney's Contemporary Resort Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney's Polynesian Village Resort Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's Yacht Club Resort

Disney Deluxe Villas Resorts Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney's Beach Club Villas Disney's BoardWalk Villas Disney's Old Key West Resort Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney's Riviera Resort The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Other Select Hotels Walt Disney World Swan Hotel Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Shades of Green on Walt Disney World

