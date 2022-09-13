D23 Expo 2022 Video – “A Celebration of Disney Animation’s Encanto” Panel

An Encanto panel took place Saturday at the D23 Expo, which brought together the filmmakers and the cast for some lively storytelling, a surprise guest, a musical performance, and the announcement of an upcoming live staging of the movie’s story and music.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans filled the Premiere Stage at the Anaheim Convention Center for a lively event featuring discussion from the creative team and cast, ending with a rip-roaring performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” This was in fact the second performance of the hit song at the Expo, following one closing Friday’s Disney Legends Ceremony.

Tamron Hall hosted this panel that featured:

Director Jared Bush

Producer Yvett Merino

Producer Clark Spencer

Choreographer Jamal Sims

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda

Wilmer Valderrama (Agustín)

Mauro Castillo (Félix)

Diane Guerrero (Isabela)

Carolina Gaitán (Pepa)

Adassa (Dolores)

The cast of Encanto will perform all the music from the film live at the Hollywood Bowl on November 11th & 12th.

Watch the full "A Celebration of Disney Animation’s Encanto" panel below: