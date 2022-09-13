D23 Expo 2022 Video – “A Celebration of Disney Animation’s Encanto” Panel

An Encanto panel took place Saturday at the D23 Expo, which brought together the filmmakers and the cast for some lively storytelling, a surprise guest, a musical performance, and the announcement of an upcoming live staging of the movie’s story and music.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans filled the Premiere Stage at the Anaheim Convention Center for a lively event featuring discussion from the creative team and cast, ending with a rip-roaring performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” This was in fact the second performance of the hit song at the Expo, following one closing Friday’s Disney Legends Ceremony.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the panel remotely through some impressive AT&T video technology.

Tamron Hall hosted this panel that featured:

  • Director Jared Bush
  • Producer Yvett Merino
  • Producer Clark Spencer
  • Choreographer Jamal Sims
  • Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Wilmer Valderrama (Agustín)
  • Mauro Castillo (Félix)
  • Diane Guerrero (Isabela)
  • Carolina Gaitán (Pepa)
  • Adassa (Dolores)

The cast of Encanto will perform all the music from the film live at the Hollywood Bowl on November 11th & 12th.

Watch the full "A Celebration of Disney Animation’s Encanto" panel below:

