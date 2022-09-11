Disney’s “Encanto” Coming to The Hollywood Bowl for Live-to-Film Concert Experience

We may not talk about Bruno, but soon they will be singing about him in the Hollywood Bowl. Disney’s Encanto will soon be performed as a live to film concert experience at the iconic venue.

On Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th, fans of the hit Disney animated film will be able to experience the music performed live to film at the Hollywood Bowl.

And the most exciting part, it will be the original cast of the film performing the music!

Tickets will be available on presale on Ticketmaster

The presale code ENCANTOBOWLD23 will allow fans to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Presale will end at 10 PM PT.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #Encanto in concert at the Hollywood Bowl with the original cast! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/aKc2McCXFv — LaughingPlace.com @ D23 Expo (@laughing_place) September 10, 2022

