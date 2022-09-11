Disney’s “Encanto” Coming to The Hollywood Bowl for Live-to-Film Concert Experience

We may not talk about Bruno, but soon they will be singing about him in the Hollywood Bowl. Disney’s Encanto will soon be performed as a live to film concert experience at the iconic venue.

  • On Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th, fans of the hit Disney animated film will be able to experience the music performed live to film at the Hollywood Bowl.
  • And the most exciting part, it will be the original cast of the film performing the music!
  • Tickets will be available on presale on Ticketmaster starting 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 22.
  • The presale code ENCANTOBOWLD23 will allow fans to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
  • Presale will end at 10 PM PT.

