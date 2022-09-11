Disney’s “Encanto” Coming to The Hollywood Bowl for Live-to-Film Concert Experience

We may not talk about Bruno, but soon they will be singing about him in the Hollywood Bowl. Disney’s Encanto will soon be performed as a live to film concert experience at the iconic venue.
- On Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th, fans of the hit Disney animated film will be able to experience the music performed live to film at the Hollywood Bowl.
- And the most exciting part, it will be the original cast of the film performing the music!
- Tickets will be available on presale on Ticketmaster starting 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 22.
- The presale code ENCANTOBOWLD23 will allow fans to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
- Presale will end at 10 PM PT.
More from the Hollywood Bowl:
- During a recent concert at The Hollywood Bowl, the legendary John Williams debuted “Helena’s Theme” from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.
- The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association presented a concert variation of the Oscar-winning West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, as part of The Music of Leonard Bernstein at the Hollywood Bowl.
- Last year, The Hollywood Bowl played host to “Black Panther in Concert,” with the Los Angeles Philharmonic bringing the film’s score to life. Marvel fans enjoyed the popular 2018 film in a whole new way, with more energy than ever before.