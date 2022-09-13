D23 Expo 2022 Video – The Cast of “Encanto” Perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

We don’t talk about Bruno, except at the D23 Expo! To close off the Disney Legends Ceremony, members of the cast of Encanto came out on stage to perform the hit song.

Performing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” live at the D23 Expo were Mauro Castillo (Félix), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), and Diane Guerrero (Isabela).

Watch our video of the cast of Encanto performing of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the D23 Expo:

