D23 Expo 2022 Video: “Conversations with Disney Character Voices” Panel

The D23 Expo ended in a fabulous fashion with the fantastic “Conversations with Disney Character Voices” panel, something that has become somewhat of a staple for Expos throughout the years.

Providing the perfect voice to characters has been a Disney signature since Walt first gave voice to Mickey. In this panel, join Rick Dempsey, SVP of Character Voices, and some very special guests, as they go “behind the mic” for stories and fun conversations with some Disney favorites.

The featured panelists are:

Brett Iwan (voice of Mickey)

Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy)

Tony Anselmo (voice of Donald)

Jim Cummings (voice of Winnie the Pooh)

Jodi Benson (voice of Ariel)

Susan Egan (voice of Megara)

Anika Noni Rose (voice of Tiana)

Linda Larkin (voice of Jasmine)

Scott Weinger (voice of Aladdin

Donny Osmond (singing voice of Shang)

Watch the full “Conversations with Disney Character Voices” panel below:

Watch our video of Donny’s performance of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” at during the panel: