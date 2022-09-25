Important Dates for Disney100: 100 Years of Wonder

As we countdown to the kickoff of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, here are some important dates to get on your calendar now.

Last Updated 9/25/22

December 31, 2022: Disney100 officially kicks off with ABC’s presentation of Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve on ABC.

Late January, 2023: Disneyland Resort, which will be the base of the celebration for Disney Parks, will debut two new nighttime spectaculars with World of Color – One at Disney California Adventure and Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park.

February 17: Marvel releases Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania.

February 18: Disney100: The Exhibition debuts at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

March 7: Disney Publishing releases a range of books to celebrate Disney100 including The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder and The Official Walt Disney Quote Book.

Spring: Magic Happens finally makes its return at Disneyland Park.

Spring: TRON Lightcycle/Run will finally open at Magic Kingdom.

April 18: The international unit of Disney100: The Exhibition debuts in Munich, Germany.

May 5: Marvel releases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

May 26: The Walt Disney Studios release The Little Mermaid.

June 16: Pixar releases Elemental.

June 30: Lucasfilm releases the latest Indiana Jones film.

July 28: Marvel releases The Marvels.

August 11: Disney releases Haunted Mansion.

November 3: Marvel releases Blade.

November 22: Disney Animation Studios releases Wish.

Late 2023: A new nighttime spectacular will come to EPCOT as part of the celebration.

To Be Announced: Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+.