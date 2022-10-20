Disney Junior Holiday 2022 Shopping Guide – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery from Just Play

The gift-giving holiday season is just around the corner, and it can be a challenge to pick just the right thing for the preschooler on your shopping list. Thankfully, there are some brand new Disney Junior toys for the child ages 3 and up in your life featuring some of their favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse from Mickey Mouse Funhouse and Alice from Alice’s Wonderland Bakery. Take a look at these new items from Just Play and see if any of them match the interests on your shopping list. Happy holidays!

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Head to Toes Feature Plush

This 15-inch interactive Mickey Mouse plush dances and sings “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes!” Featuring two modes of play (Teach & Learn mode by pressing the right foot and Sing & Dance mode by pressing the left foot), toddlers can either learn the song and dance slowly or, once they have it down, sing and dance along with Mickey in real-time. Mickey’s arms move, his waist bends, and his hips wiggle as he sings and dances. His ears and nose also light up as he sings about them. Suggested retail price is $44.99. Click here to order from Amazon.

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Waggin’ Wagon Feature Plush

This 15-inch interactive Minnie Mouse plush is going for a stroll with her puppy, Cream Puff. Press the heart on Minnie’s dress to watch her pull the wagon, which rocks back and forth as she walks. As she moves, Minnie will also talk and sing the song “Busy Puppy.” Creampuff barks when put in the wagon or taken out of it. Minnie and Creampuff have even coordinated, with the puppy donning one of Minnie’s signature bows and Minni swapping out her polka dots for paw prints. Suggested retail price is $44.99. Click here to order from Amazon.

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Treasure Adventure Pirate Ship

Themed to the recent special musical episode, this new playset features Funny the Funhouse as a pirate ship, complete with Windy the Weathervane, plus figurines of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy, and Wheezelene. The battery-operated ship plays “True Pirates We Be” along with phrases and sound effects from the special. Kinetic features include a trap door, slide, cannon that shoots “water” balls, an anchor that raises and lowers, and a retractable plank. The ship also opens up to store everything included, and this playset is a Toy of the Year Award Nominee from The Toy Foundation. Suggested retail price is $51.99. Click here to order from Amazon.

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Ultimate Mansion Playset

You’re all invited to Minnie’s new 4-level, 2-sided mansion! This doll house stands at nearly 2 feet tall when assembled and comes with figures of Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Snowpuff. There are 6 rooms, the chandelier really lights up, and you can press the bow to activate twinkling lights and 14 phrases. This spacious mansion has 6 rooms, an outdoor deck with a slide, a swimming pool, garage, elevator, and 11 pieces of furniture, plus a vehicle! Each item was made with little hands in mind. Suggested retail price is $61.99. Click here to order from Amazon.

Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Alice Doll & Magical Oven Set

Whip up some Wonderland magic anytime with this 10-inch Alice doll and her battery-operated magical oven. Stack the three tiered cake pieces on the cake stand and press the button to watch it magically spin! The oven lights up and when you place the pot on the stove, it makes bubbling sounds. The stove can also activate sounds and phrases from the show and sings “The Baking Song” from the show. In addition to the pot and stacked layer cake accessories, the playset also includes two sparkly spice jars and a spatula. Suggested retail price is $39.99. Click here to order from Amazon.

Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Tea Party Set

It’s time for a fresh cup of tea! This isn’t your ordinary pretend tea set, it’s full of Wonderland surprises! Twist the teacups to reveal friends from the show, including Alice and Princess Rosa. Pressing the lid on the teapot changes the friend shown in the design and also the “flavor” of tea. This tea set comes with 2 spinning teacups, 1 spinning teapot, 2 saucers, 2 spoons, 1 creamer, 1 sugar bowl, and 2 Wonderland play treats. Suggested retail price is $19.99. Click here to order from Amazon.

Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Wonderland Baker’s Bag Set

Kids can be just like Alice with the Wonderland Baker’s Bag set. The cupcake-shaped bag looks like Alice’s purse in the show and contains a play whisk, scoop, spatula, 2 cupcake containers with lids, 2 cupcake toppers, 2 scented dough compounds (strawberry and vanilla, not intended to be eaten), and a 2-in-1 rolling pin and cookie stamp. Kids can imagine they are baking some tasty treats with the scented dough as they scoop it, roll it, and cut it into shapes. Suggested retail price is $19.99. Click here to order from Amazon.

We hope this guide has helped you choose the perfect gift for the little Disney Junior fan in your life. Looking for something for elementary-school and beyond? Check out the latest line of Disney Doorables, the addicting mystery collection from Just Play.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)