Celebrate The Legacy and Future of “Black Panther” with Apparel, Collectibles, Toys and More

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting theaters on November 11th and fans are anxious to get back to the wondrous world. But they’re not the only ones. Several brands are putting a Black Panther spin on their signature items and launching new collections that celebrate the film and the character.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Black Panther is back and better than ever! As you know a new movie means new merchandise and there are plenty of companies who are delivering on the shopping front. We’ve already shown you a wide selection of cosmetics, apparel, and collectibles as well as must-have action figures and toys. Well guess what? There’s more!

LEGO

Recreate favorite movie moments or dream up new adventures with LEGO sets of Shuri’s Sunbird and King Namor’s Throne Room! Each comes with character minifigures from the movie.

Marvel Fashion Dolls

Kids can enjoy hours of playtime with fashion dolls ($49.99) of Naika, Okoye and Shuri in their brightly colored outfits and accessories pulled right from the movie! The dolls measure 11.5 inches tall.

Monogram

Residents of Wakanda and Talocan make up this fantastic wave of 3D Form bag clips that are perfect for attaching to a jacket, backpack, purse or tote bag! 11 characters including two Chase Variants are included in this mystery lineup that’s available as a 6-pack ($34.99).

Huffy

Kids will find that playing outside is extra special when their bike or scooter is decorated with superheroes! Whether it’s their first set of wheels or time to upgrade to something a little bolder, Huffy’s line of bicycles ($119.99) and inline scooters ($49.97) bring Marvel fun to the outdoors.

Mad Engine

Style your day the Marvel way with t-shirts and trendy button downs ($29.99) from Mad Engine. Guests will find a great assortment of looks at Target including a Comic Cover and Marvel Logo tee ($14.99), Black Panther Mask shirt for ladies ($16.99), Wakanda’s women warriors ($14.99), a graphic sweatshirt ($21.99) and velvety loungewear separates ($29.99 each).

Hot Topic

The latest fashion trends can be found at Hot Topic and the company has no shortage of cool designs inspired by Black Panther characters. A Dora Milaje dress ($54.90) will have you looking deadly gorgeous, while brightly colored woven button ups inspired by Nakia and Wakanda itself ($36.90-$44.90) will dress up your wardrobe.

Of course you can play it cool with cosplay hoodies for Ironheart, M’Baku and Black Panther ($54.90-64.90).

BoxLunch

Hot Topic’s sister brand BoxLunch also has a series of movie inspired fashions you'll want to bring home. A Wakanda bomber jacket in black ($79.90) and the purple quarter zip sweater ($69.90) will be a fall wardrobe staple or you can chill at home in a longsleeve tee ($54.90) or basketball jersey ($44.90).

C-Life

Nope, we’re still not done with apparel! C-Life brings the world of Wakanda to a collection of shirts ($8.98), hoodies ($21.90), and jogger pants ($19.98) so you can rep the film while you’re on the go!

FUBU

Marvel x FUBU is the perfect collection for 90s kids who are looking to combine nostalgia with their superhero wardrobe. Sporting a mint green, bright purple and stately black color scheme, you’ll have a blast rocking the T-shirts ($30-$40), sweatpants ($60), and hoodies ($60) featuring Black Panther.

Invicta

All eyes will be on your watch thanks to Invicita’s powerful and bold Black Panther collection. Three limited edition timepieces feature matte black finishes that are accented with electric purple to signal ambition and royalty. Perhaps a hefty price tag ($309-$469) but a style fit for a king.

Gunnar

You might have to stare at a screen all day and fortunately, blue light blocking glasses ($54.99-$79.99) can help eliminate the strain on your eyes. Gunnar has two Black Panther designs so you can focus on looking fashionable no matter what work has you tackling.

Corkcicle

Keep the comforting cup of coffee or a refreshing lemonade handy—and the right temperature!— with Corkcicle’s awesome insulated drinkware ($34.99-$47.99).

Robe Factory

Got a handyman (or handywoman) on your gift list this winter? Treat them to a Black Panther-themed tool kit ($44.97)! They can tackle assembly with a Screwdriver Set or be ready for any type of repair with the 82-piece Household Tool Set.

Jay Franco

Bring Wakanda to your home courtesy of Jay Franco! Character Pillow Buddies ($19.99) are great for bedtime and will perfectly compliment kids bedding ($20.98-$34) and a matching Black Panther bed rest ($24.99).

Enjoy movie night with a kids throw ($21.89), or hooded blankets ($22) inspired by beloved characters.

Trends International

Keep track of 2023’s adventures with a Black Panther Wall Calendar ($16.99) or decorate your favorite space with cool character and movie posters ($9.99+).

York Wall Coverings

Feeling a bit playful? Let your kids be responsible for the decorations with wall coverings ($21.99) and decals of Nakia, M’Baku, Ironheart and more ($14.99)!

Beauty and Haircare

Look and feel like the royalty you are! Pear Nova delivers Wakanda-inspired nail styles ($25-$70) so your self-manicure is bold, fierce and entirely awesome.

Then create the perfect ‘do with Young King’s styling aids ($10.99) including, Curl Custard, Styling Balm, Cleansing Co-Wash, and Refreshing Oil.

Grocery Goodness

Breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner with a Wakanda twist? Yes please! Start your morning with a cup of coffee from BLK&BOLD’s specialty Blakc Panther grinds. Rise & GRIND (also available in K-Cups) or Smoove Operator will give you the jolt you need to tackle the day.

For cheesy lunchtime goodness, enjoy Kraft mac & cheese with Wakanda shaped noodles! Feeling a snack attack coming on? Goldfish crackers are a great choice, especially with a Black Panther shaped cracker in the mix.

Finally gather the family for dinner with A Dozen Cousins’ Flavors of Wakanda Variety pack for chicken and rice.

Books

The legend of Wakanda lives on in print spanning comics, children’s storybooks, youth novels, an atlas and even personal anecdotes. Fans of all ages will find something they love set in this magical world or discussing its impact.

If you’re looking for more Black Panther fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tag!