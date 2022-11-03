“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Merchandise Round Up

Marvel fans are about to journey to the world of Wakanda as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on November 11th. We’re dizzy with anticipation for this release and so are our favorite brands! As you can imagine, there have been many awesome merchandise reveals inspired by the new movie as well as some legacy collections and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites right here.

Entertainment Earth

Grow your action figure, Funko Pop! or Loungefly collections with the latest Black Panther themed merchandise designed for fans of all ages.

MAC Cosmetics

Dreaming of the colors of Wakanda? MAC Cosmetics has drawn inspiration from the beautiful world for their exciting new collab with Marvel. The collection includes lipsticks, an eyeshadow pan, brushes and even a stylized makeup bag.

Lipstick – 4 Colors

Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner – 2 Colors

RSVLTS

Ah RSVLTS, they have quite the way of getting our attention with their super popular shirts. This past summer they showed some serious love to Black Panther with a four shirt collection and boxer shorts that were an instant hit. If you love what you see don’t delay, these awesome designs and comfy styles tend to sell out quickly.

Citizen

Luxury watch brand Citizen has two legacy timepieces that celebrate the King of Wakanda. Stylish, bold and perfect for every occasion, these collectibles are full of hidden details that speak to the impact and importance of the character and the phenomenal film.

Adidas

Train like a warrior with Black Panther and Adidas! This awesome assortment of workout apparel and shoes brings the power of the Black Panther story to the quality of Adidas. With styles spans adult and kids fashions the whole family can get in on the action.

Actively Black

Three fashion drops. One incredible capsule collection. Actively Black has teamed up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will present an exciting assortment of active wear for men and women. The first collection is available today and features a hoodie, joggers and athletic tee.

RockLove

Back in 2018, RockLove debuted their officially licensed Kimoyo Bead bracelet inspired by the tech jewelry worn in Black Panther. Now in celebration of the new film they’ve re-released the jewelry pieces as part of Legacy Collection. In addition to the bracelet, we also love the claw ring.

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Kimoyo Bead Bracelet – RockLove Jewelry

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Claw Ring – RockLove Jewelry

shopDisney

From planning for a Disney Parks visit to enjoying movie night with the kids, you can include Black Panther elements in many aspects of your day. Check out the first assortment of apparel and accessories and plan for more to come.

McDonalds

Technically not merchandise since you can’t purchase these on their own, but we had to include McDonald’s Happy Meal toys! There are nine characters to acquire including newcomers like Ironheart, Namor and Attuma. Don’t worry, Okoye, M’Baku and other faves are here too!

If you’re looking for more Black Panther fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tag!