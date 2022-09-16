“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Loungefly Mini Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

In a few months Marvel fans will get the chance to return to Wakanda for the next Black Panther adventure. But in the meantime, Entertainment Earth is celebrating the character with a new exclusive Loungefly mini backpack that’s available for pre-order.

Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mini backpack.

mini backpack. With the second Black Panther film set to hit theaters on November 11th, now’s a great time to get started with your shopping so you can have the awesome great when you go to the cinema!

film set to hit theaters on November 11th, now’s a great time to get started with your shopping so you can have the awesome great when you go to the cinema! This bag features a solid purple background decorated with two sizes of Black Panther masks that resemble the character’s look from the film and comics.

The back of the bag is solid black to match the interior lining. The front has a zipper pouch that’s customary of many Loungefly bags, and pockets on both sides give fans even more storage options.

Fans will find the limited edition exclusive available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mini backpack sells for $69.99. A link to the bag can be found below.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny silver hardware

Applique, and printed details

10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 15 and up

