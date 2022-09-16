“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Loungefly Mini Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

In a few months Marvel fans will get the chance to return to Wakanda for the next Black Panther adventure. But in the meantime, Entertainment Earth is celebrating the character with a new exclusive Loungefly mini backpack that’s available for pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to present an exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mini backpack.
- With the second Black Panther film set to hit theaters on November 11th, now’s a great time to get started with your shopping so you can have the awesome great when you go to the cinema!
- This bag features a solid purple background decorated with two sizes of Black Panther masks that resemble the character’s look from the film and comics.
- The back of the bag is solid black to match the interior lining. The front has a zipper pouch that’s customary of many Loungefly bags, and pockets on both sides give fans even more storage options.
- Fans will find the limited edition exclusive available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and it’s expected to ship later this month.
- The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mini backpack sells for $69.99. A link to the bag can be found below.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99
- Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching lining, shiny silver hardware
- Applique, and printed details
- 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long
- Ages 15 and up
