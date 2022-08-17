“Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland” Loungefly Mini Backpacks Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

You can never have too many Loungefly bags right?! If you’re in the market for a new Disney-themed look, Entertainment Earth has just introduced two new exclusive Loungefly designs created especially for fans of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.

It’s simply magic when Loungefly teams up with Entertainment Earth for Disney exclusives and this month they’re giving fans two mini backpack patterns that call back to the animated classics.

Peter Pan ’s Tinker Bell and Alice from Alice in Wonderland grace the designs of the new backpacks and offer some small variations on the traditional Loungefly style.

’s Tinker Bell and Alice from grace the designs of the new backpacks and offer some small variations on the traditional Loungefly style. The Peter Pan look features an all over print designed to look like a map. Tink—who glows in the dark—flits over popular destinations like: Mermaid Lagoon, Skull Rock, Hangman’s Tree, Pegleg Point and Blind Man’s Bluff.

The edging, pockets and straps are finished in a contrasting dark brown that gives off the vibe of adventure!

As for the Alice design, the front and sides showcase the allover pattern while the back and straps are solid black. Alice is featured in several spots sitting amongst bright flowers, mushrooms, and even teardrop shaped icons.

Both limited edition Loungefly backpacks sell for $69.99 and are available for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth

While they’re not in stock yet, these charming collectibles are expected to ship to fans in October 2022. A link to the individual items can be found below.

Peter Pan

“Revel in one of the most magical movies from Disney and let Tinker Bell show you around Neverland with this delightful Peter Pan Neverland Map Mini-Backpack.”

Peter Pan Neverland Map Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Features a matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure, a zippered front pocket, an enamel zipper charm, and glow-in-the-dark and printed details!

Measures approximately 11 1/2-inches tall x 8 1/4-inches wide x 4-inches deep.

Ages 15 and up.

Alice in Wonderland

“You won't lose track of Mr. Rabbit when you own our Alice in Wonderland Retro Mini-Backpack…and you just might end up facing the Queen of Hearts!”

Alice in Wonderland Retro Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive