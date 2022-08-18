Entertainment Earth Reveals Exclusive Mickey Mouse Dia de los Muertos Loungefly Mini Backpack

You can never have too many Loungefly bags right?! If you’re in the market for a new Disney-themed look, Entertainment Earth has just introduced a new exclusive Loungefly design themed to Mickey Mouse!.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth for a new Disney exclusive featuring Mickey Mouse.
- The mini backpack is themed to Dia de los Muertos aka the Day of the Dead and is the perfect addition to your Halloween collection.
- Just like the signature Loungefly bags this design includes a front zip pocket and side pockets. For added dimension, Mickey ears are attached to the top and bring the whole look together.
- The white portions on the front and top of the backpack glow in the dark, while the back and straps are solid black for contrast.
- As for the lining, this design stays simple with just black fabric which allows the rest of the pattern to truly shine.
- The limited edition Loungefly backpack sells for $69.99 and is available for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth.
- While not in stock yet, this cute bag is expected to ship to fans in September 2022. A link to the mini backpack can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link. Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.
“Celebrate one of the most magical days of the year with the Mickey Mouse Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Mickey Mini-Backpack”
Mickey Mouse Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Mickey Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Features a matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure, a zippered front pocket, an enamel zipper charm, and glow-in-the-dark and printed details!
- Measures approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep.
- Ages 15 and up.