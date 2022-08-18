Entertainment Earth Reveals Exclusive Mickey Mouse Dia de los Muertos Loungefly Mini Backpack

You can never have too many Loungefly bags right?! If you’re in the market for a new Disney-themed look, Entertainment Earth has just introduced a new exclusive Loungefly design themed to Mickey Mouse!.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth for a new Disney exclusive featuring Mickey Mouse.

The mini backpack is themed to Dia de los Muertos aka the Day of the Dead and is the perfect addition to your Halloween collection.

Just like the signature Loungefly bags this design includes a front zip pocket and side pockets. For added dimension, Mickey ears are attached to the top and bring the whole look together.

The white portions on the front and top of the backpack glow in the dark, while the back and straps are solid black for contrast.

As for the lining, this design stays simple with just black fabric which allows the rest of the pattern to truly shine.

The limited edition Loungefly backpack sells for $69.99 and is available for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth

While not in stock yet, this cute bag is expected to ship to fans in September 2022. A link to the mini backpack can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link. Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

“Celebrate one of the most magical days of the year with the Mickey Mouse Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Mickey Mini-Backpack”

Mickey Mouse Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Mickey Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive