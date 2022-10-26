M•A•C Cosmetics Launching “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Collection November 1st

Popular makeup brand MAC Cosmetics is taking fans to Wakanda with a new limited edition collection inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The vibe of advanced nation is embodied across bold colors, and sleek silhouettes in this powerful series fans will be anxious to get their hands on.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

MAC Cosmetics has teamed up with Marvel Studios for a stunning makeup and brush collection themed to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. Announced first by The Hollywood Reporter , the global cosmetics brand is bringing their unique flair to the collection that will feature much-loved products with a Marvel twist.

, the global cosmetics brand is bringing their unique flair to the collection that will feature much-loved products with a Marvel twist. Set to launch on November 1st , the assortment spans lipstick, eye shadow, brushes, highlighters and even a makeup bag and it’s designed with everyone in mind.

, the assortment spans lipstick, eye shadow, brushes, highlighters and even a makeup bag and it’s designed with everyone in mind. According to THR, MAC Cosmetics senior artist Fatima Thomas says the collab features “lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone — especially those with rich skin tones.”

Prices for the limited edition collection range from $23 to $44 and guests will be able to shop for their favorites via MACCosmetics.com .

. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Lip Colors

Whether stern and serious or breaking out into a huge smile, make sure your lips look amazing!

Lipstick ($23) – Available in four deep-hued shades with names like Wakandan Sunset (fuchsia) and Royal Integrity (warm chocolate)

– Available in four deep-hued shades with names like Wakandan Sunset (fuchsia) and Royal Integrity (warm chocolate) Love Me Liquid Lipcolor ($28) – available in four shades ranging from black to bright purple

– available in four shades ranging from black to bright purple Lipglass ($23) – available in translucent gold

Eyes

Your eyes always tell a story, so why not accent them with stunning colors that make a bold statement.

Eye Shadow ($39) – eight-pan eyeshadow palette featuring vibrant jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics with creamy textures.

– eight-pan eyeshadow palette featuring vibrant jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics with creamy textures. Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner ($25) – Available in opaque white and metallic deep purple

Available in opaque white and metallic deep purple Black Eye Kohl Pencil ($23)

Eye Brush ($31)

Face

Glow baby, glow! No matter your mood, you should always look good. So why not let MAC elevate your signature style?

Face Brush ($39)

Extra Dimension Skinfinish liquid-powder highlighter ($44) – Available in warm gold with rose fleck or chocolate bronze with gold flecks.

Keep it Together

At home or on the go, give all your cosmetic faves a place to rest: their own makeup bag!

MAC Makeup Bag ($25) – Featuring a fierce, Black Panther-inspired motif.

What They’re Saying:

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, senior vp, global chief marketing officer at MAC Cosmetics about the new collection and the inspiration behind the designs. Check out THR’s article for the full interview.

Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois on the color palette: “ We really wanted to bring the world of Wakanda to life through this collection, which is why we incorporated jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics inspired by the colors, characters and textures of Wakanda.”

We really wanted to bring the world of Wakanda to life through this collection, which is why we incorporated jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics inspired by the colors, characters and textures of Wakanda.” Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois on designing the series: “We wanted the packaging to feel bespoke but also luxurious and elevated, with a collectible flair to appeal to not only Marvel’s devoted fan base, but also to any beauty devotee.”

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: