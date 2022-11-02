“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Merchandise Collection Comes to shopDisney

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to make its theatrical debut and we can hardly wait. In addition to spending time in the incredible world, fans can show their love for all things Black Panther with a new merchandise collection from shopDisney.

Marvel fans are dizzy with anticipation for the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . While we can’t speed up the clock to make the theatrical premiere come any sooner, we can tell you about new merchandise on shopDisney.

Fans can outfit themselves in cool styles inspired by the movie including: T-Shirts MagicBand+ Socks Costume Pajamas And More

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$79.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Kids can enjoy hours of imaginative play courtesy of LEGO! The new set will bight three vehicles and comes with a variety of character minigifures.

LEGO Black Panther: War on the Water 76214 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Heading to the Disney Parks? Don’t forget your MagicBand+ so you can discover interactive elements, electronic features and more. A Black Panther mask decorates the center of the band while characters like M’Baku, Nakia and Shuri are featured on the sides.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever MagicBand+

Be prepared for whatever the weather brings with this awesome zip jacket. The front is electric purple and outlines the Black Panther mask, while the sleeves read “Wakanda Forever.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Zip Jacket for Adults

Start or end your day with a delicious hot beverage served in this fantastic mug! The interior is teal blue for a fun colorful surprise, while the exterior is decorated in blue and yellow patterns and features a stylized “Wakanda Forever.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mug

Socks with wings? It sure looks that way! Float through your day while wearing this themed pair inspired by the new movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Socks for Adults

Crop tops are quite the fashion accessory this shirt is no exception! The golden yellow background and blue/purple palette give fans plenty of options for styling dressed up or dressed down. Either way, you’re sure to look fierce!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fashion T-Shirt for Women

Finally, why should adults have all the fun? Dress your little one in costume pajamas inspired by the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s famous warriors.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costume PJ Pals for Kids

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: