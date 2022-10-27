Namor, Midnight Angels and Shuri Featured in New Wave of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Funko Pop!

A new wave of Marvel Funko Pop! figures have just surfaced on Entertainment Earth all themed to the incredible characters featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Following last night’s world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Funko has opened pre-orders on a new series of Pop! figures themed to the film.

In just a couple of weeks, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take audiences back to the World of Wakanda for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, but in the meantime, fans can take this opportunity to go shopping!

A second wave of Wakanda Forever Funko Pop! figures includes:
Namor
Okoye (Midnight Angel)
Aneka (Midnight Angel)
Shuri
M'Baku (Key chain)

New MCU addition, Namor, gets two Pop! styles this time, one in his traditional costume and another with the ruler of Talocan (changed from Atlantis in the comics) riding an orca!

Fans can shop for all of their favorites which are available for pre-order now at Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $5.99-$24.99 and figures are expected to ship in November 2022 (key chains) and February 2022.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Series 2 King Namor Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Namor with Orca Pop! Vinyl Ride – $24.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Series 2 Okoye (Midnight Angel) Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Series 2 Aneka (Midnight Angel) Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Series 2 Shuri Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shuri Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever M'Baku Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shuri Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

“Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The film also Introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation.”