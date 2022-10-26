- Letitia Wright (Shuri)
First Social Reactions to Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Marvel Studios held the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tonight in Hollywood. Reviews won’t pour in until November 8th, but first impressions have been shared on social media by attendees of the world premiere. Check out these glowing social reactions! The emotional weight of the film is to be expected, with the story dealing with the death of T’Challah, mirroring the real-world passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. It promises to be a cathartic experience for fans of Black Panther. Praise for actors Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor), plus a reminder that the show isn’t over just because the credits started to roll. However, there’s no need to stay all the way through the credits… for now. Remember that The Avengers had a post-credit scene added after its Hollywood premiere, famously filmed that night with the cast reassembled for some shawarma. “The best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame,” says Samuel Leggett Jr. Of course, art is subjective and nothing will ever be for everybody. The film is full of girl power. It also serves as the MCU debut of Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who will next appear in the Disney+ original series Ironheart. “The future of Marvel is bright” – Meghan Cooper Better than the Best Picture nominated original? That would make this a must-see! It sounds like Ryan Coogler has done it again. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever claws its way into theaters on November 11th. About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The film also Introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast