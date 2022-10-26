First Social Reactions to Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is exactly the cathartic experience I hoped it would be, helping us move past our grief while watching the Wakandans fight to do the same. The intro of Namor was incredible, the story bittersweet and packed with emotionally charged twists. pic.twitter.com/3k3AGYHXq7 — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/dqoSSfnTR9 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever has ONE mid credits scene, that's all, but it's super sweet. — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is easily the best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame. The scope, the camera work, the acting, and the raw emotions on and off screen can be felt throughout! This is the Marvel I’ve missed! I had one word in my heart all night; “WOW…” – #TeamJVS — Samuel Leggett Jr @ #AIF2022 (@SuperSel0320) October 27, 2022

Did I liked #BlackPanther #WakandaForever? Yes. Is it the most extraordinary product of Marvel this year? No. Good action, good drama, yet not in my top movies of Marvel. Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda is the MVP of the movie and I truly loved Tenoch Huerta as #Namor. pic.twitter.com/GiDKQtNQIn — La Oficina Geek (@LaOficinaGeek) October 27, 2022

It's hard to shake the emotional weight #BlackPanther #WakandaForever carries throughout the entire film. More serious in tone, a wonderful conclusion to Phase Four. It celebrates women as the fiercest protectors of all. Angela Bassett. Tenoch Huerta. Michaela Coel. RIHANNA! pic.twitter.com/9V2gcmKJpA — espooky bloody marie 🎃 (@TheJosieMarie) October 27, 2022

WAKANDA FOREVER honors Chadwick & T’Challa. It's EMOTIONAL, POWERFUL, & BEAUTIFUL.



Tenoch is brilliant, immediately grabbing your attention. Welcome to the MCU Namor. Riri is fun w/ Peter Parker like energy. Action, Phase 4 tie-ins, & some surprises. Loved it#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/8gUUELphgH — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) October 27, 2022

The way that Wakanda Forever transforms the narrative of marginalized groups and refocused you on the priority is efficacious. The introduction of #Namor is powerful, and @TenochHuerta embodies the character. That #IronHeart 🤯 The future of Marvel is bright! #WakandaForever — Meghan Cooper (@JaMonkey) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is blockbuster filmmaking on another level. It surpasses the incredible first film with high stakes and and thrilling world-building.



It’s an emotional, dark journey, leading to a full-scale war, but always feels personal.



This may be the best Marvel movie yet. pic.twitter.com/ZMPMBaJ6In — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) October 27, 2022

Better than the Best Picture nominated original? That would make this a must-see!

#WakandaForever REVIEW: MARVEL’S MAGNUM OPUS. Ryan Coogler does it again, delivering a very EMOTIONAL, EPIC & sexy, horny adventure. WOW. This isn’t just another superhero movie, it’s one of the BEST films ever! GREAT action too. A fitting end setting up what’s next #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/xZeh7YPtMu — watching as intended (@theatomchode) October 27, 2022

It sounds like Ryan Coogler has done it again. Marvel Studios’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

claws its way into theaters on November 11th.

In

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The film also Introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation.

Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia)

Danai Gurira (Okoye)

Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor)

Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Martin Freeman (Everett Ross)

Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams)

Florence Kasumba (Ayo)

Michaela Coel (Aneka)

Alex Livinalli (Attuma)

Mabel Cadena (Namora)