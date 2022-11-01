Actively Black Announces Collaboration With Marvel Featuring “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Capsule Collection

Actively Black announced a new collaboration with Marvel in celebration of the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As part of this collaboration, the apparel brand is releasing an inspired capsule collection across three drops, with the first edition being available November 3rd at activelyblack.com.

What's Happening:

The collection features athleisure styles for both men and women, including performance shirts, tights, hoodies, and joggers in black, purple and gray, emblazoned with official Black Panther artwork. Sizes range from XS-4XL.

Actively Black is a community-first company committed to advancing representation of Black creatives, designers, and brands in sports-fashion, and investing in the health and wellness of Black communities worldwide.

Proceeds from Actively Black sales are put towards educational programs and resources that promote physical, mental and emotional health, HBCU athletics, social justice initiatives and DEI advocacy.

The Marvel x Actively Black collection marks the latest collaboration for Actively Black. Earlier this year, the brand partnered with the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN) to become the official Olympic apparel provider for team Nigeria at the 2022 Olympic Games – a monumental moment for a Black-owned, small-business, laying the foundation for other emerging Black designers in the future.

What They’re Saying: