Actively Black Announces Collaboration With Marvel Featuring “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Capsule Collection

What's Happening:
- Activewear brand Actively Black today announced a new collaboration with Marvel in celebration of the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As part of the collaboration, the apparel brand will release an inspired capsule collection across three drops; the first edition will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2022 at activelyblack.com.
- The collection features athleisure styles for both men and women, including performance shirts, tights, hoodies, and joggers in black, purple and gray, emblazoned with official Black Panther artwork. Sizes range from XS-4XL.
- Actively Black is a community-first company committed to advancing representation of Black creatives, designers, and brands in sports-fashion, and investing in the health and wellness of Black communities worldwide.
- Proceeds from Actively Black sales are put towards educational programs and resources that promote physical, mental and emotional health, HBCU athletics, social justice initiatives and DEI advocacy.
- The Marvel x Actively Black collection marks the latest collaboration for Actively Black. Earlier this year, the brand partnered with the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN) to become the official Olympic apparel provider for team Nigeria at the 2022 Olympic Games – a monumental moment for a Black-owned, small-business, laying the foundation for other emerging Black designers in the future.
What They’re Saying:
- “We’re excited to bring the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Capsule Collection to life with Actively Black,” said Paul Gitter, Senior Vice President, Marvel Licensing. “Lanny Smith is a true trailblazer and the impact that he’s made through the creation of Actively Black, and its philanthropic work in the Black community, is hugely admirable. Through Lanny’s innovative vision, this unique lifestyle collection is a reflection of the creativity and authenticity of this partnership.”
- “The Black Panther franchise has become a worldwide cultural phenomenon and has served as a constant source of inspiration in developing Actively Black,” says Lanny Smith, Founder of Actively Black. “We strive to recreate that same feeling of empowerment Black people felt after watching Black Panther for the first time — so the opportunity to work alongside Marvel to create this collection, has been a dream come true. Actively Black was created with the intention of uplifting and reinvesting in Black communities around the world, and we hope consumers feel a sense of strength and pride for our community when wearing and interacting with the brand. Black Panther has had a profound and lasting impact on Black culture, and we are humbled to be a part of the film’s second chapter.”