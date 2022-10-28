CITIZEN Honors the Legacy of “Black Panther” with Two Marvel-Inspired Timepieces

With the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just days away, CITIZEN is highlighting two of their stunning timepieces that celebrate the character of T’Challa and the Black Panther.

At long last, Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its theatrical debut on November 11th.

makes its theatrical debut on November 11th. Just this past week, the film held its world premiere in Los Angeles with the cast, creative team and other celebrities walking the red carpet.

While you likely won’t have a red carpet experience at your home theater, you can still accessorize like a boss with stylish watches from CITIZEN.

There are two Black Panther inspired timepieces available now that pay a fitting homage to the legacy of the character both in film and comics.

Both high end timepieces serve as great gifts or personal collectibles that will last a lifetime while allowing fans to embrace their love of pop culture in the most fashionable ways.

Each is powered by Eco-Drive, CITIZEN’s energy converting technology that harnesses the power of natural and artificial light.

Price range from $575-$595 with select CITIZEN selections available for an online sale. Links to the individual items can be found below.

CITIZEN’s Marvel Classic Avengers Collection

Sleek and stylish, this silver tone Super Titanium case features a gray resin stamped bezel and a black 3-hand dial with date that is finished with a sapphire crystal.

Black Panther – $595

Black Panther patterned icon under luminous hands and markers

Caseback features an engraving reading “Wakanda Forever”

Includes a Marvel collector’s card illustrating the Black Panther’s superhuman power in his Wakandan Vibranium suit.

Fit for a warrior, this Wakandan inspired timepiece utilizes tribal patterns and sharp silver-tone indices.

Black Panther – $575

Highlighted with violet accents

Features a case with black ion-plated stainless steel with black chroma finishing

Black ion-plated stainless steel bracelet

Black tribal print dial and date

