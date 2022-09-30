New Loungefly Styles with Chip ‘n Dale, “Coco,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Now Available for Pre-Order

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? Well have no fear, because several enchanting designs that will bring magic to your wardrobe (and next Disney parks visit) have been revealed at Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- October is here (almost) and that means a new wave of Loungefly bags and wallets have popped up at Entertainment Earth.
- These cute, seasonal must-haves aren’t shipping just yet, however, they are available for pre-order.
- Joining the fall line up are Christmas designs, classic movies and Mickey and friends who are featured on mini backpacks, crossbody bags, wallets, ear headbands and blind pack pins.
- Fans of all things Disney and holidays will love the latest selections that showcase favorite characters and franchises such as:
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse
- Chip ‘n Dale
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Robin Hood
- Coco
- Aladdin
- Whether you’re giving your Loungefly wall a complete update or just looking to bring a new special piece to your seasonal fashion trends, you’ll love these options that are sure to turn heads and result in comments like “where did you get that?!”
- There are plenty of new patterns available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $12-$100 and items are expected to ship in October and November 2022.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Christmas with Mickey and Friends
Chip and Dale Christmas Wreath Crossbody Purse
Disney Sensational Six Cocoa Mugs Mini-Backpack and Ears Headband Set
Minnie Mouse Stocking Crossbody Purse
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Fireplace Light-Up Mini-Backpack
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Ornaments Ears Headband
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Fireplace Zip-Around Wallet
Animated Films
Coco Miguel and Hector Performance Mini-Backpack
Aladdin Princess Jasmine Film Scene Series Mini-Backpack
Robin Hood Classic Book Zip-Around Wallet
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Crossbody Purse
Black Panther Okoye Cosplay Zip-Around Wallet