Win the Day with Epic Marvel x RSVLTS Polo Shirts

Earlier this year RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) launched a series of Marvel-themed apparel in the style of their classic button down shirts. Now they’re giving fans another option with a series of polo shirts featuring some of the most popular Marvel designs.

What’s Happening:

You love the comfort, style and designs of the Marvel x RSVLTS collection and now several of the awesome patterns have made their way to polo shirts.

If you’re in need of a fashionable polo shirt for your next business outing, golf game or block party but want to share your love of Marvel at the same time, RSVLTS has options for you!

Four Marvel-inspired designs have joined the polo collection with Spider-Man, Thanos, and Black Panther all getting a chance to shine.

Currently the collection is available in adult sizes XS-4XL and each sells for $70.

Fans can shop for their favorite Marvel x RSVLTS All Day Polo’s on the RSVLTS site

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Perfectly Balanced

“You can search the whole universe and you'll never find a polo quite as beautiful as this soft, light, and airy All-Day Polo from our Little Things collection. Feast your eyes upon all six Infinity Stones—Power, Space, Time, Mind, Soul and Reality—with an Infinity Gauntlet icon on the chest!”

MARVEL "PERFECTLY BALANCED" – RSVLTS

The Meme

“It's the famous Spider-Man meme… come to life! This soft and stretchy, light and airy All-Day Polo will turn you into a walking, pointing meme. A beautiful, walking, pointing, Spider-Man meme.”

SPIDER-MAN "THE MEME" – RSVLTS

Wakanda Forever

“Today we are all the Black Panther! And today we choose loyalty! For Wakanda! Adorned with a purple, Wakanda-inspired mosaic and a Black Panther icon on the chest, this light and airy All-Day Polo will have you ready to become a member of T’Challa’s tribe. Golf threads don’t come any cooler than this – unless it’s a virtually impenetrable, vibranium-infused bodysuit, of course.”

BLACK PANTHER "WAKANDA FOREVER" – RSVLTS

Spidey

“Red, blue, and webbed all over. Covered in a pattern of little webs and featuring a Spider-Man icon on the chest, this light and airy All-Day Polo will make you feel like a Super Hero out on the links…Web-slinging powers not included, you'll still need a golf cart.”

MARVEL "SPIDEY" – RSVLTS

Looking for Something Else?

If the polo style top doesn’t do it for you, be sure to check out the other epic offerings across their line of Kunuflex button downs. Some designs are available in womens and youth cuts too!

Did You Know?: