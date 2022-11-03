Experience the World of Wakanda with Marvel Legends Figures, Games and Titan Hero Toys from Hasbro

Our excitement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever keeps growing especially considering we only have 8 days to go until the theatrical debut! In the meantime we’ve rounded up the impressive assortment of roleplay toys and collectible figures from Hasbro that are inspired by the highly anticipated film. Let’s take a look!

New fans and long time followers of the Black Panther character have a lot to look forward to with the premiere of the new movie. Not only does this close out Phase 4 of the MCU, but it introduces new characters and sees someone else take up the Black Panther mantle.

Of course you can’t have a Marvel movie release without merchandise and Hasbro is on it! The toymaker is bringing the exciting world of Wakanda to fans with Marvel Legend figures inspired by the characters in the film. The Marvel Legends line of collectibles features extensive articulation for dynamic posability, and movie-authentic deco and detailing. This wave of figures also includes a Build-A-Figure piece to construct Attuma!

Marvel Legends – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The General of the Dora Milaje and the leader of Wakanda’s armies, Okoye is the nation’s fiercest warrior.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER OKOYE

Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: October 2022

The Hatut Zeraze are the secret defense force of Wakanda, sanctioned to defend their homeland by whatever means they and their king see fit.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER HATUT ZERAZE

Includes figure, 6 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: October 2022

While Everett Ross is assigned to escort T’Challa to American soil, Erik Killmonger threatens the security of the Wakandan borders from which T’Challa hails. CIA operative Everett Ross returns to the MCU and Marvel legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER LEGACY EVERETT ROSS

Includes figure, 1 accessory and 3 Build-A-Figure Parts

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: October 2022

Nakia will have to put her reservations aside and return to Wakanda when a new threat arises.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER NAKIA

Includes figure, 5 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure Part

Comes with alternate hands, alternate helmet head, and her signature ring blades

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: October 2022

Using his genius mind, mystically enhanced physicality, and the Vibranium technology of his homeland, T’Challa both rules and defends Wakanda as the ancestral hero, Black Panther. This premium 6-inch-scale Black Panther action figure is inspired by Marvel Comics and recreates the character’s classic caped costume, right down to the figured lines along his gloves and boots.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLASSIC COMICS BLACK PANTHER Figure

Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: October 2022

The ruler of Talocan, an ancient civilization hidden in the depths of the ocean, Namor will stop at nothing to protect his people.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER NAMOR

Comes with alternate hands and the undersea monarch’s spear

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: October 2022

A new Black Panther joins the MCU and MARVEL LEGENDS with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER BLACK PANTHER

Comes with swappable hands accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: November 2022

A brilliant MIT student with a passion for engineering, Riri Williams’ life takes an unexpected turn when a school project brings the Wakandans and a dangerous foe to her doorstep.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER IRONHEART

Comes with alternate hands, alternate helmet head, attachable blaster accessories, and blaster FX

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: October 2022

Monopoly – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Edition

Hasbro boasts a wide range of toys, franchises and products including classic board games like Monopoly. Gather your tribe and enter the Marvel Universe with a special edition inspired by the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It's an epic race to control key locations, build temples, and secure as much Vibranium as possible. The last player with Vibranium when all other players have lost theirs wins the game.

MONOPOLY: MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER EDITION Game

Includes a gameboard, 6 tokens, 18 Title Deed cards, 30 team cards, 24 plastic buildings, 1 die, 95 cardboard Vibranium pieces, and game guide

Ages 8 years & up

Players: 2-6

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: Fall 2022

Black Panther Roleplay and Titan Hero Toys

Beyond collectibles figures and family games, there’s also roleplay accessories and Titan Hero toys so kids can recreate favorite scenes and dream up new exciting adventures for the Wakandan and Talocanian characters! Collect them all! Each toy sold separately. Subject to availability.

Exciting movie-inspired music and whooshing, crashing battle FX allow kids to imagine holding the power of vibranium in their hands. The KINGSGUARD FX SPEAR electronic roleplay toy brings the battle for Wakanda to life with awesome motion-activated sound FX! Requires 2 AA batteries. Demo batteries included.

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER KINGSGUARD FX SPEAR

Age 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Fall 2022

Designed and inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the mask can be worn alone or kids can activate its extendable sides for a fierce hammerhead shark look.

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ATTUMA SHARK ARMOR MASK

Age 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: Fall 2022

Shuri's Vibranium Blast Sunbird includes 2 vehicle modes: original flight mode position, or switch to battle mode by sliding the vehicle's wings back. Blast every pretend enemy with vibranium energy and activate the vehicle's blast feature by loading disks into compartments and pressing buttons on the side to launch.

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER VIBRANIUM BLAST SUNBIRD

Age 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $28.99

Available: Fall 2022

MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER TITAN HERO SERIES SHURI

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2022

The ruler of Talocan, an ancient civilization hidden in the depths of the ocean, Namor was born with winged ankles, incredible strength, and the ability to breathe both underwater and on land.

MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER TITAN HERO SERIES NAMOR

Age 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2022

The strongest general in Namor’s army, Attuma is brash and a little reckless, and isn’t afraid to defy orders if it means finding an opponent worthy of battle.

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER SHARK ACTION ATTUMA

Activate Attuma's power up feature by squeezing figure's legs

Reset action feature by closing shark headdress over figure's head for endless pretend battle play!

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Fall 2022

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER VIBRANIUM POWER SHURI

Activate Shuri's vibranium power up feature by squeezing the figure's legs

Reset the feature by pinching gauntlet and play again!

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Fall 2022

From the depths of the ocean, Namor will stop at nothing to protect his people.

MARVEL STUDIOS’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER BATTLE ACTION KING NAMOR

Activate King Namor's power up feature by squeezing the figure's legs

Reset the action feature by closing headdress over the figure's head and play again!

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Fall 2022

