Video / Photos: Grinchmas 2022 Brings The Grinch, Whos, and Shows to Universal Studios Hollywood

It’s the holiday season again at Universal Studios Hollywood, and that means Grinchmas has returned to Who-ville for 2022.

I had the pleasure of visiting Universal Studios Hollywood this morning to check out all the “Who-liday” festivities in Universal Plaza and beyond, but the first stop during my visit was a chat with Mr. Grinch himself.

Watch An Interview with the Grinch during Grinchmas 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Next I checked out one of the shows that happen throughout the day during Grinchmas– “Storytime with Cindy Lou,” in which the diminutive Who retells Dr. Seuss’s tale of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Watch "Storytime with Cindy Lou" during Grinchmas 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Another fun performance that takes place in front of the Grinchmas tree is the “Who’ville Welcome Committee,” which features some audience participation. There’s also a “Wholiday Tree Lighting” ceremony on the stage in the evening.

Watch "Who-ville Welcome Committee" during Grinchmas 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Rewinding time a little bit, when I first arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood, I passed through CityWalk, which is of course decorated for the holidays as well. I also spotted a Puss in Boots: The Last Wish photo op, and noticed that the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is coming along rather nicely.

Inside the theme park, Universal Plaza is decked out for the Wholiday with plenty of Grinchmas flair. There’s a Grinch snowman, helpful signage, a Whoville post office where guests can send postcards to the Grinch, and a number of food kiosks and merchandise stands where tasty treats and souvenirs are available. There’s also a Grinch popcorn bucket and Grinch-shaped cotton candy.

But one of the biggest highlights of Grinchmas is the opportunity to meet the Grinch and his dog Max at two separate locations in the area.

Over in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade Village– where guests can savor Hot Butterbeer and watch holiday performances by the Hogwarts Frog Choir– is decorated for Christmas as well. After dark, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” projection show lights up this familiar location from the Wizarding World.

Before I left Universal Studios Hollywood, I had to check on the progress of Super Nintendo World, the exciting new themed land which should be opening sometime soon in early 2023.

On my way out, I took in some of the other holiday decorations around the park.

As far as Southern California theme parks go, Universal Studios Hollywood is certainly high on the list of places to celebrate the holidays this year.

Grinchmas runs daily from now through Sunday, January 1st at Universal Studios Hollywood. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Universal’s official website.

