Disney+ Watch Guide: December 14th-20th

Uncover some rare gems this week on Disney+ with the double-episode premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, the finale of The Santa Clauses, and a whole lot more. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 14th

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episodes 1 & 2

22-year-old Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when she meets a mysterious stranger who holds a clue to an ancient treasure linked to her long- dead father. With the help of her friend Tasha, Jess uses her knack for puzzle-solving to try and crack the clue. But they both soon realize they’re in way over their heads when Billie—a ruthless black-market antiquities dealer—joins the hunt.

Willow – Episode 4

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember” (Finale)

The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas. Simon realizes the error of his ways and steps aside to let Scott be Santa again. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year’s Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 9

Ryota trains hard for the upcoming tournament, with Honoka advising him. Natsuko and Arisa are deeply moved to see the team united. Honoka's graduation is approaching, and the thought of parting ways with Ryota saddens her. Meanwhile, she hears that Natsuko and Aoki are planning the first-ever co-ed tournament.

New Exclusives – Friday, December 16th

If These Walls Could Sing

For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. Fans journey every year to have their photo taken at the world-famous zebra crossing, and artists strive to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, Disney Original Documentary’s “If These Walls Could Sing” explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios. Intimate interviews reveal how leading artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, among others.

Le Pupille

From writer and director, Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award®-winning producer, Alfonso Cuarón, “Le Pupille” is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 14th

Alaska’s Deadliest

A two-part look at the most ferocious animals in America’s biggest state.

Broken Karaoke

Sing-along to “We Wish You a Scary Christmas” with your pals from The Ghost and Molly McGee in the newest short in this series.

Drain The Oceans

The fifth season of National Geographic’s hit show where the plug is pulled and we see what’s at the bottom of various parts of the ocean.

The Great Christmas Light Fight

The 2022 season of ABC’s hit holiday decorating competition hits Disney+ just days after wrapping on primetime TV.

The Owl House

It’s the beginning of the end with the first “Season 3″ special of The Owl House on Disney+.

Positive Energy

Dallas and Kari travel around the world to explore cleaner energy sources.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 16th

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

ABC’s star-studded musical celebration of Beauty and the Beast comes to Disney+ the day after it airs.

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Explore the real-life stories of the men and women who inspired The Long Road Home as they face the challenges of putting their lives back together.

Mafia Confidential

Mafia Confidential tells the story of the most ferocious and ruthless Mafia boss of all time.

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Try to keep up with the singing prowess of Kermit the Frog, Constantine, Miss Piggy, and Celine Dione.

Where Oceans Collide

Take a journey to Central America, a cluster of 6 countries that host some of the most diverse wildlife in the area.

Library Highlights

45th Anniversary – Candleshoe

Helen Hayes, Jodie Foster, David Niven, and Leo McKern starred in this family heist film, released on December 16th, 1977.

5th Anniversary – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson’s middle act from the sequel trilogy was released on December 15th, 2017.