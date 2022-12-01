The trailer has now been released for a brand new Italian short called Le Pupille, coming this month to Disney+.
What's Happening:
- The brand new Italian short titled Le Pupille will be coming to Disney+ on December 16, and you can see the official trailer now.
- This is from writer and director Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award-winning producer Alfonso Cuarón.
- You can see the trailer below.
About Le Pupille:
- Le Pupille is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy.
- This live-action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now