From “The Bad Batch” Season 2 to “Skeleton Crew”: Everything Coming from Star Wars and Lucasfilm in 2023

2022 was a big year for Star Wars, with several Disney+ live-action series and numerous novels, comic books, and stories in other media.

Now that we’re on the verge of 2023, let’s look ahead to what’s coming next from Star Wars and Lucasfilm.

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Battle of Jedha (January 3rd) – The first new Star Wars content we’ll be getting in 2023 is this highly anticipated audio drama by George Mann that continues the story of The High Republic Phase II. Luckily we’ve already had the chance to review this one, and can report that it’s a lot of fun.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (January 4th) – Up next is the second season of this Disney+ animated series that serves as both a spinoff and a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We’ve seen some of this as well, and the show definitely maintains the quality of the first “batch” of episodes.

Willow finale (January 11th) – The acclaimed Willow live-action sequel series is already five episodes in on Disney+, but that means we’ve still got a few more to go until the season wraps up. The finale is sure to answer questions and contain plenty of exciting action setpieces, but will there be a tease for a second season?

Star Wars: Sana Starros (February 1st) – This comic-book miniseries will follow the adventures of the ruthless smuggler who once claimed to be Han Solo’s wife, first introduced in the 2015 flagship Marvel Comics Star Wars title.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – The Nameless Terror (February 22nd) – Continuing Phase II, this comic miniseries from Dark Horse will explore the origins of the Leveler, a mysterious creature capable of draining the Force– and life itself– from Jedi.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Quest of the Jedi (March 1st) – Renowned author Claudia Gray dives into the comic book world with this one-shot release.

The Mandalorian season 3 (March 1st) – The adventures of bounty hunter Din Djarin and baby Grogu continue on Disney+, with appearances by Bo-Katan Kryze, the planet of Mandalore, and even that delightfully diminutive droidsmith Babu Frik teased in the trailer.

Star Wars: Hunters – Battle for the Arena (March 7th) – A middle-grade novel by Mark Oshiro that will serve as a tie-in for the upcoming video game (see below).

Star Wars: Hunters (TBA 2023) – This game has been delayed a couple times, but it is described as being in the “competitive arena combat” genre. It will be available for the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars: Jedi – Battle Scars (March 7th) – This novel by Sam Maggs will bridge the narrative gap between the video games Jedi – Fallen Order and its sequel Jedi – Survivor and focus on the character of Cal Kestis and his friends.

Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor (March 17th) – Just about everyone’s excited about this one– it’s a sequel to the popular 2019 video game, set five years later, and will be available for most gaming platforms.

Star Wars: Visions season 2 (TBA 2023) – The second season of this hit Disney+ animated series will broaden the scope beyond Japanese anime, incorporating talented animation studios from countries around the world in creating inventive Star Wars stories set outside the boundaries of the main canon.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (TBA 2023) – Set during the High Republic era, this Disney+ animated series will focus on a group of Younglings in the Jedi academy.

Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace (March 29th) – This will be the first of several one-shot comic books from Marvel celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Cataclysm (April 4th) – This novel by author Lydia Kang will serve as the final adult-targeted entry in The High Republic Phase II.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Quest for Planet X (April 4th) – Likewise, Tessa Gratton is writing the final middle-grade novel for Phase II of The High Republic, which is partially set on the planet Batuu from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Star Wars Celebration London (April 7th-10th) – The official Star Wars convention is set to take place this spring in Europe, with celebrity guests, announcements, merchandise, and much more fun from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Path of Vengeance (May 2nd) – Cavan Scott, one of our favorite current Star Wars authors here at LaughingPlace.com, is contributing The High Republic Phase II’s sure-to-be-dramatic final young-adult novel.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Edge of Balance: Precedent (May 23rd) – And then Daniel José Older and Tomio Ogata bring us a continuation of the Edge of Balance manga series.

Star Wars: Ahsoka (TBA 2023) – Quite possibly the most-anticipated Star Wars project of 2023 is this spinoff of The Mandalorian, which will star Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30th) – Harrison Ford returns to one of his most famous roles for what he claims to be the last time.

Star Wars: Inquisitor – Rise of the Red Blade (July 18th) – This novel by Delilah S. Dawson will explore the ins and outs of the Inquisitorius.

Star Wars: The High Republic short story anthology (September 5th) – Bridging the gap between Phases II and III of The High Republic will be this collection of tales from all corners of the series.

Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III (TBA 2023) – Then the third and final phase of this ambitious multi-platform initiative from Lucasfilm Publishing should likely kick off before the end of the year.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (TBA 2023) – The final live-action Star Wars content we can expect on Disney+ in 2023 is this adventure series from the Spider-Man: Homecoming creative team of Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. We know it will be inspired by mid-1980s Amblin movies like The Goonies and will star Jude Law among a younger cast, but we don’t know much more than that.

Now, that may not be all the Star Wars content we get in 2023, but it’s a list of what’s already been announced. We’ll almost certainly learn more at the above-mentioned Star Wars Celebration London in April.