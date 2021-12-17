Coming Next Year from A Galaxy Far, Far Away: What to Expect from Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Content in 2022

2021 may have been the year of Marvel, but there’s an argument to be made that 2022 will be the year of Star Wars. Beyond The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ in just a couple weeks, the following twelve months promise to be chock-full of intergalactic goodness from Lucasfilm and its partners.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 15 biggest Star Wars TV series, books, and comics being added to the canon in 2022, plus one Lucasfilm project from a somewhat different fantasy world.

Star Wars: The High Republic (Wave 3 of Phase I) – The conclusion of this first phase of Lucasfilm Publishing’s exciting multi-platform initiative will include the novels The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray, Midnight Horizon by Daniel José Older, and Mission to Disaster by Justina Ireland, plus the kids’ book The Battle for Starlight by George Mann, the continuing comic-book series The High Republic from Marvel and The High Republic Adventures from IDW, the conclusion of Trail of Shadows, and the launch of the Eye of the Storm comic miniseries. (begins January 4)

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – This highly anticipated live-action spinoff of The Mandalorian may premiere on Disney+ on December 29 of this year, but the bulk of the season will be released in January and February of 2022. In this seven-episode series follow the titular former bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones) and his new sidekick Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as they return to Tatooine to pick up the pieces of Jabba the Hutt’s fallen underworld empire. (episode 2 releases January 5)

Ongoing comics – Marvel’s regular titles from A Galaxy Far, Far Away include Star Wars by Charles Soule, Darth Vader by Greg Pak, Doctor Aphra by Alyssa Wong, and Bounty Hunters by Ethan Sacks, which are all currently set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It’s been great fun watching Luke Skywalker and his compatriots follow their paths from Bespin’s Cloud City to eventually arrive at Jabba’s Palace in an effort to rescue their friend Han Solo, and the other comics focus on villains, heroes, and everything in-between during the same time period in the larger Star Wars chronology. (weekly beginning January 5)

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – Halcyon Legacy – This comic-book miniseries will detail the history of the Halcyon starcruiser (the ship that Walt Disney World guests will board during the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience when it opens in March) on its many journeys around the galaxy. Taking place across multiple eras of the Star Wars timeline, Halcyon Legacy will see a number of familiar characters visiting the luxurious ship, including those from The High Republic, the prequels, the original trilogy, and the sequel era. (begins January 26)

Star Wars: Crimson Reign – Han Solo’s ex-girlfriend Qi’ra has recently been reintroduced into the Star Wars canon via the War of the Bounty Hunters comic-book miniseries, and her story continues as the leader of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate via its sequel Crimson Reign. Having launched already last week, we know that this miniseries will follow Qi’ra as she enlists a group of assassins and outlaws in a quest to instigate a war between the other criminal organizations and eliminate the Sith Order. A third miniseries featuring Qi’ra (also written by author Charles Soule) has been announced to follow. (issue #2 releases February 2)

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – After several years’ worth of speculation and many months of online debate, this sure-to-be-innovative immersive experience is finally set to open at Walt Disney World. Will the two-night stay aboard the Halcyon be worth its substantial cost? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: this project is ambitious and outside-the-box enough to have us extremely curious to find out more. (March 1)

Star Wars: Queen’s Hope – Author E.K. Johnston concludes her trilogy of novels about Padmé Amidala with this sequel to Queen’s Shadow and Queen’s Peril. Queen’s Hope follows Padmé during her time serving as a senator in the Galactic Republic while the Clone Wars rage and her husband Anakin Skywalker continues to put himself in grave danger. With her handmaiden Sabé briefly taking her place in the senate, Padmé must embark on a secret mission for Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. (April 5)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2) – The first season of this animated spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars from creator Dave Filoni saw the climactic destruction of the cloning facility on the ocean planet of Kamino. The second run of episodes will likely pick up soon after that point and continue to follow the thrilling adventures of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, and Omega as they battle the fledgling Galactic Empire and their former brother-in-arms Crosshair. (expected Spring/Summer)

Star Wars: Brotherhood – From author Mike Chen comes this novel set between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and focusing on Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan learner Anakin Skywalker’s infamous mission to the planet Cato Neimoidia. Together Anakin and Obi-Wan must confront both Separatist forces and the growing friction between master and apprentice. (May 10)

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Actor Ewan McGregor returns to the Star Wars franchise for the first time since the prequel trilogy with this limited series coming to Disney+ sometime this year. With a story set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Obi-Wan is watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine as he grows up with Owen and Beru Lars. But we know trouble must be headed Obi-Wan’s way, as Hayden Christensen is also returning as Sith Lord Darth Vader. (TBD 2022)

Star Wars: Stories of Jedi and Sith – This short-story anthology will collect Force-focused tales written by Roseanne A. Brown, Sarwat Chadda, Delilah S. Dawson, Tessa Gratton, Michael Kogge, Sam Maggs, Michael Moreci, Alex Segura, Vera Strange, and Karen Strong. We know that the central characters of these stories will be Rey Skywalker, Obi-Wan, Anakin, Asajj Ventress, Emperor Palpatine, Yoda, Luke, Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Vader, and Bariss Offee, spanning multiple eras of the Star Wars timeline. (June 7)

Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith – Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian travel together to solve the mystery of the Sith Eternal in this novel by Adam Christopher. Set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, this tale will continue to bridge the gap between the original trilogy and the sequels, featuring mysterious locations like Exegol and Sith-adjacent characters like Ochi of Bestoon. (June 28)

Star Wars: Andor – Set prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this live-action Disney+ series will follow Rebel Alliance Captain Cassian Andor (returning actor Diego Luna) as he furthers the rebellion’s ongoing mission to take down the Galactic Empire. Actress Genevieve O’Reilly also returns as Mon Monthma, but when will we see the wonderful Alan Tudyk back as K-2SO? (TBD 2022)

Star Wars: Padawan – This young-adult novel by Kierstan White will follow a young Obi-Wan Kenobi as he embarks on a secretive mission to a mysterious planet populated by Force-sensitive teenagers without the help of his master Qui-Gon Jinn. (July 26)

The Mandalorian (Season 3) – When we last saw bounty hunter Din Djarin, he had given up custody of his ward Grogu to Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, and accidentally became leader of Mandalore (much to the chagrin of heiress Bo-Katan Kryze) thanks to having defeated Moff Gideon in battle and claimed the legendary Darksaber. What will become of these characters in The Mandalorian’s third season? We’re probably going to have to wait at least a full year from now to find out. (expected Fall/Winter)

Honorable mention: Willow – Continuing one of Lucasfilm’s other beloved properties, this Disney+ series will give fans the opportunity to enjoy more adventures with the diminutive Willow Ufgood (played once again by Star Wars regular Warwick Davis) as he joins a new cast of characters in the medieval fantasy world established by the original 1988 film. (TBD 2022)