Photos: Preview the Food and Merchandise of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2023 at Knott’s Berry Farm

We’re just a couple weeks away from springtime again, and that means Knott’s Berry Farm is about to open its popular Knott’s Boysenberry Festival seasonal event for 2023.

Late last week I had the wonderful opportunity to visit Knott’s Berry Farm after park closing for a preview and tasting event, showcasing all the amazing food and merchandise headed to the Southern California theme park for Knott’s Boysenberry Festival this year.

After arriving at Knott’s Berry Farm on Thursday evening, the media in attendance were ushered over to the park’s Wilderness Dance Hall, where displays of the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2023 food and merchandise were available for photos. Among this year’s menu offerings are the Boysenberry Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich, a Cajun Shrimp Po-Boy with Coleslaw and Boysenberry Remoulade, and Cauliflower Bites with Boysenberry Curry. Desserts include the above-pictured Boysenberry Panna Cotta with a Shortbread Cookie, Boysenberry Beignets, and Boysenberry Bread Pudding.

Over at the merchandise table, I checked out all the fun apparel, pre-packaged snacks, and take-home memorabilia that will be available to purchase at Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2023. There are mugs, boysenberry bubble wands, a Spirit Jersey, light-up boysenberry necklaces, a boysenberry pie umbrella, and more.

The other feature of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival we were able to preview was the cool-looking “Tied Up in Knott’s” art show, which is returning once again this year.

And of course on hand at the media preview event was Snoopy, decked out in a boysenberry chef outfit for the occasion.

It was a fun evening at Knott’s Berry Farm that only got me more excited for the opening of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2023.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2023 begins this Friday, March 10th, and runs daily through Sunday, April 16th at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.