Knott’s Boysenberry Festival To Return To Knott’s Berry Farm In March

Knott's Boysenberry Festival is back with a tantalizing lineup of boysenberry inspired-culinary creations, featuring more than three dozen new boysenberry food and drink creations, an expansive selection of entertainment and fun activities for the whole family.

What’s Happening:

The Knott's Boysenberry Festival is our annual food-inspired event that celebrates the park's historic roots by highlighting the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a range of dishes, from savory foods with a boysenberry twist to one-of-a-kind specialty desserts and drinks that can only be found at Knott's Berry Farm during this time of the year. In addition to the numerous food and drink offerings, the Knott's Boysenberry Festival offers a wide selection of local crafters, live music, and a brand-new musical stage show for guests of all ages to enjoy. The Knott's Boysenberry Festival begins March 10 and operates daily through April 16.

This year's event will introduce entirely new food offerings featuring more than three dozen food and drink items. A few savory dishes to note include cauliflower bites with a boysenberry curry drizzle, and a sushi burrito with spicy crab surimi, avocado, lettuce, crispy onions, sesame and unagi sauce, all wrapped in nori with a boysenberry sweet chili dipping sauce. Tasty dessert items can be found throughout the festival, perfect for those with a sweet tooth, including sweet corn nuggets with boysenberry honey, boysenberry bread pudding, and a boysenberry waffle topped with whipped cream and boysenberry maple syrup. A great way to indulge in the new boysenberry delicacies during the festival is by purchasing a tasting card priced at $55. The tasting card offers six tastings from a selection of boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. A variety of signature boysenberry items will also be available for purchase a la carte. Tasting cards are available at Knotts.com or at the theme park.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival also offers endless entertainment throughout the park. From musical performances to fun interactive games, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Guests are invited to celebrate the heritage of California's original theme park with the new show Knott's Preserved. Through song, dance and storytelling, Knott's Berry Farm comes alive as the audience takes a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring '20s to commemorate the heritage of the park. All aboard for a boysenberry bon voyage at the legendary Bird Cage Theatre with a special presentation of the comedy melodrama Riverboat Revenge. Guests are challenged to try their berry best in Boysenberry Fun and Games, which includes the wildly entertaining Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest. Young ones and young at heart are invited to cozy up to the cutest critters on the farm, including horses, sheep, goats and other furry friends at Old MacDonald's Barn, a tribute to one of the farm's original attractions. Those unfamiliar with the berry that started it all are encouraged to grab a slice of history in the History of the Boysenberry museum in Town Hall.

Guests can also create over 75 unique boysenberry-inspired creations with limited-edition merchandise found throughout the park. This year's merchandise includes a grand selection of packaged food items perfect for take-home souvenirs. The Berry Market, located in the California Marketplace, also features signature boysenberry items like the refreshing boysenberry sarsaparilla and our classic jams and preserves. Unique boysenberry-inspired artisan products also will be available at the Boysenberry Festival Craft Fair, with over 30 local craft vendors.