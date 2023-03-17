Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their April 2023 new additions, including the documentary film Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Kathryn Hahn starring in Tiny Beautiful Things, and the U.S. debut of the award-winning U.K. comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere – April 3

The two-part documentary from Emmy Award-winning director Lana Wilson (“Miss Americana”) is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world. “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios. The film marks the debut project from BedBy8, the newly formed production company by Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and partner Alyssa Mastromonaco.

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series – April 5

The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who works with the women of the ‘Ndrangheta in order to bring the notorious mafia organization down from within. The women, mothers and wives of the top bosses, were violently oppressed and marginalized by the overbearing patriarchal system of the criminal organization. Anna’s experience starts with the notorious disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who agreed to act as a witness against her husband, Carlo Cosco, to escape his control and help her daughter, Denise, to grow up away from such a toxic environment. Anna’s investigation delves further into the murky world of the ‘Ndrangheta and the powerful stories of Giuseppina Pesce and Concetta Cacciola’s – two very different women who share a dramatic background; an oppressive and suffocating existence, and the desire and drive to escape in order to give themselves and their children a better future, just as Lea tried to do.

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere – April 5

"The Pope: Answers" is an original Spanish special featuring Pope Francis and directed by Jordi Évole and Màrius Sanchez. Shot in Rome, the special focuses on the meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences. The special features upfront and honest conversations between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young adults between 20 and 25 years old who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health. The meeting between the Pope and the ten young adults took place in July 2022 in the Pigneto, one of Rome's most eclectic neighborhoods. The Pope speaks unreservedly and the result is an intense and dynamic conversation, founded on empathy, curiosity, respect and mutual learning.

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series – April 7

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, “Tiny Beautiful Things” follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1 – April 11

Co-produced by Boffola Pictures and Lookout Point, critically-acclaimed "Am I Being Unreasonable?" sees Nic (Daisy May Cooper, "This Country") grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, "Apple Tree House") who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen (Selin Hizli, "Mum") arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her dark secret starts to bubble up. The twisted series is written by and stars Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, and is executive produced by Jack Thorne ("His Dark Materials," "Help," "National Treasure").

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere – April 19

“Algiers, America” is a five-part series that tells the story of a remarkable high school football coach in the center of one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhoods, and the community that’s fighting together there for hope and survival. Director Jackson Fager has been embedded in Algiers for two years, chronicling the journey of Coach Brice Brown, the Edna Karr Cougars, and their quest for a fifth state championship in six years. Around that narrative are a collection of compelling characters in and out of the school – among them a passionate community leader and educator, as well as a group of families fighting the epidemics of gun violence, death, and incarceration. Altogether, the series is a rare and real, captivating, candid, and sometimes difficult look at life in a community fighting to be defined by triumph, on the football field and far beyond. Executive produced by the creators of “The Last Dance,” “OJ: Made in America,” “Baltimore Boys,” and ESPN’s “30 for 30″ films, and the former executive producer of “60 Minutes,” “Algiers, America” will at once break your heart and inspire you with its gripping tale, unforgettable characters, and tribute to possibility.

Quasi (2023) – April 20

A hapless hunchback yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere – April 26

The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Clock (2023) – April 28

Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow (“Again,” upcoming “The Villager”), “Clock” is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron (“Shiva Baby”, forthcoming “Acidman” and “El Elegido”) leads as Ella, with Jay Ali (“Carnival Row,” “Daredevil”) as her husband and Saul Rubinek (“Unforgiven,” “Frasier”) as her father. Melora Hardin (“The Office,” “The Bold Type“) features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella’s treatment.

New On Hulu in April

April 1

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin' All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

April 2

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 3

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 4

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1 (GPM Productions)

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere ( FX

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere (FX)

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

April 9

War with Grandpa (2020)

April 10

Blood Money: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3 (HISTORY)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Weekend (2019)

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere (GLAAD)

April 13

Single Drunk Female Freeform

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3 (pocket.watch)

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series (20th Television)

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 20

Quasi (2023) (Hulu Original)

Joyride (2022)

April 21

Love Me: Complete Season 2 (DCD Rights)

Poker Face (2022)

April 22

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX)

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023) (Hulu Original)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

April 30

Black Nativity (2013)

Leaving Hulu in April

April 13

April 14

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I'm Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

April 19

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

April 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Barney's Version (2010)

Being Julia (2004)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Client 9 (2010)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

The Internship (2013)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987) (1987)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once (2007)

Paranoia (2013)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Scarface (1983)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Town (2010)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

