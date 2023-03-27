Unboxing – Hasbro’s “Mando Mania” Collection of “The Mandalorian” Star Wars Toys, Bo-Katan Helmet, and Darksaber

As of last week we are halfway through the third season of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+, and in celebration of this season Disney Products and Lucasfilm have been running their “Mando Mania” merchandise campaign for the past month.

With that in mind, I received in the mail an enormous box of “Mando Mania” toys and products from the popular toy company Hasbro’s The Mandalorian collection. Watch the video below for a full unboxing of all these fun products.



Included in this “Mando Mania” box from Hasbro and Lucasfilm were the following products:

Star Wars The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Premium Electronic Helmet ($124.99) – “Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with premium roleplay items from Star Wars The Black Series! This roleplay item with premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection. Featuring a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD), fans can imagine what it was like for Bo-Katan Kryze to suit up for galactic action!”

Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber Collectible ($278.99) – “Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars lore with Lightsabers from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring advanced LED technology, fans can imagine Star Wars action and adventure.”

Star Wars The Black Series Dark Trooper ($33.99) – “The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Dark Trooper character from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.”

Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian Collectible Figure ($24.99) – “The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is carefully detailed to look like the character from The Mandalorian live-action TV series, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Nevarro Cantina ($52.99) – “Featuring premium detail inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale playset makes a great gift for Star Wars fans.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Paz Vizsla ($27.99) – “With realistic detail featuring multiple points of articulation inspired by The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Paz Vizsla figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors.”

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5 ($8.99 each) – “Series 5 of Hasbro's Star Wars The Bounty Collection is here and filled with adorable Grogu (The Child) figures in fun poses. Grogu, affectionately referred to by fans as "Baby Yoda," is one of the galaxy's most wanted! The 2.25-inch "Darksaber Discovery" posed figure features Grogu holding the hilt of the Darksaber. This collective toy is inspired by the super-cute character from The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. This Star Wars toy makes a great gift for kids ages 4 years old and up and is the perfect addition to any fan's Star Wars collection!”

Star Wars Lightsaber Squad The Child Extendable Green Lightsaber ($9.99) – “A mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. Blast off into a galaxy filled with starships and vehicles and get immersed in exciting stories of good versus evil against a backdrop populated by heroes, villains, droids, and space creatures with Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Lightsabers! Kids ages 4 and up can choose the Lightsaber they want to wield and imagine the adventure and excitement of a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Lightsabers! These fun, kid-friendly Lightsabers feature character-inspired hilts and extendable blades that expand for action and adventure with the flick of the wrist! Boys and girls can choose from some of their favorite characters, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, R2-D2, an Imperial Stormtrooper, the Mandalorian, and The Child!”

Star Wars Toys The Mandalorian Electronic Mask ($33.99) – “The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy! Imagine charging into bounty hunting action with this The Mandalorian Electronic Mask, inspired by the The Mandalorian TV series on Disney Plus. Masks are authentically detailed and designed to fit most head sizes. Includes 3 sound effects and 3 iconic phrases: "This is the way.", "I'm a Mandalorian.", and "I like those odds…". May the Force be with you! Enter the world of Star Wars and launch into action and adventure! Discover a galaxy of starships and vehicles and get immersed in exciting stories of good versus evil against a backdrop of a galaxy populated by heroes, villains, droids, and space creatures with the Star Wars The Mandalorian Electronic Mask!”

Star Wars Galactic Action The Mandalorian & Grogu Interactive Electronic Figures ($29.99) – “Imagine exciting adventures in the Star Wars galaxy with this 12-inch-scale interactive Galactic Action The Mandalorian & Grogu. With 15 phrases, sound FX, and multiple play patterns, kids will love to take The Mandalorian & Grogu with them wherever they go. Play with each separately or snuggle Grogu into The Mandalorian's satchel to hear specific sounds and phrases. The removeable jetpack has even more phrases and sounds, giving kids the ability to use their imaginations to transport them to a galaxy far, far away.”

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu ($66.99) – “Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. This Star Wars toy features design and deco inspired by The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Kids ages 4 and up can imagine taking Grogu (The Child), affectionately referred to by fans as "Baby Yoda," on galactic adventures or recreate their favorite Star Wars moments. Tap Grogu's head, flip him upside down, lay him on his back, or place him in his hover pram to unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations. Listen to Grogu giggle, watch him move his head, and activate fun flying sounds when Grogu moves with his hover pram. This animatronic toy includes a premium soft goods collar, soft-touch head and ears, pram, canopy, and hover pram stand.”

Star Wars Boba Fett Electronic Mask ($44.99) – “Imagine epic adventures and galactic duels with the Star Wars Boba Fett Electronic Mask! This Star Wars mask features sound effects and Boba Fett phrases like, "I want my armor back" and "Prepare for boarding" — simply press the button on the side of the mask to activate. This electronic toy features design and detail inspired by The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+ and fits most kids' heads with an adjustable strap. Kids ages 5 years old and up will love recreating their favorite Boba Fett moments with the rangefinder on the side of the mask that moves up and down. Team-up with friends and create a galaxy of Star Wars characters with more movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars roleplay toys, including Lightsabers and additional masks.”

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Mace Windu Extendable Purple Lightsaber ($16.99) – “Kids ages 4 and up can create a Lightsaber and imagine battles with customizable roleplay toys inspired by the Jedi and Sith weapons from the Star Wars Galaxy! Use the included blade, cap, cover, and core to create a Lightsaber and imagine harnessing the power of the Force while battling in pretend Lightsaber duels! And with parts pieces that are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line, boys and girls can mix and match to create, customize, and master 1000s of combinations!”

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darksaber Electronic Extendable Black Lightsaber Toy ($27.99) – “Kids can imagine their own roleplay duels with Lightsaber Forge electronic Lightsabers, featuring extendable light-up blades and electronic sound effects inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy! Kids ages 4 and up can create a Lightsaber and battle with customizable roleplay toys inspired by the Jedi and Sith weapons from the Star Wars Galaxy! Use the included blade, cap, cover, and core to create a Lightsaber and imagine harnessing the power of the Force while imagining pretend Lightsaber duels! And with pieces that are compatible across the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, boys and girls can mix and match to create, customize, and master 1000s of combinations!”

For additional information on Hasbro’s Star Wars collection of toys, be sure to visit HasbroPulse.com.