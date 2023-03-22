Cad Bane, Luke Skywalker and Grogu Join Hasbro’s Star Wars Vintage Collection and Black Series Lines

With the Mando Mania merchandise campaign in full swing, Hasbro continues to deliver an exciting lineup of products inspired by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Yesterday, they revealed a new Cad Bane action figure and today, pre-orders have opened on the cool collectible.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett with figures for the Vintage Collection, Black Series and Lightsaber Forge.

series with figures for the Vintage Collection, Black Series and Lightsaber Forge. Cad Bane joins the Vintage Collection as a 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars action figures showcased in retro Kenner packaging! He comes with awesome accessories so fans can relive their favorite moments from the series.

Luke Skywalker and Grogu also get some love in the Black Series, a line of 6-inch scale figures that are perfect for display. This duo comes with a wealth of accessories that make it easy to accurately recreate iconic moments.

Both lines of figures feature premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Finally, yesterday, Laughing Place shared the exclusive reveal of the Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Forge toy coming this summer.

Inspired by the weapon seen in The Mandalorian this kid favorite line delivers character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects on awesome lightsabers that can feature mix-and-match parts for ultimate customization!

Cad Band and Luke Skywalker and Grogu action figures are available for pre-order at most major retailers.

. Links to the individual products can be found below.

“Renowned bounty hunter Cad Bane was known for his impressive arsenal of weapons and allies. His work with the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine led him face-to-face with Boba Fett.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Cad Bane 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $16.99

Includes a removable hat and two blaster accessories

Ages 4 and up

Ages 4 and up

Buy a Case:

Bring home a whole wave of Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures including Cad Bane!

The Case of 8 ($135.99) contains 2x Cad Bane, and 2x three additional figures to be announced

contains 2x Cad Bane, and 2x three additional figures to be announced The Case of 4 ($71.99) contains 1x Cad Bane, 1x three additional figures to be announced

contains 1x Cad Bane, 1x three additional figures to be announced Please note cases are subject to change.

“To help him hone his skills and understand the ways of the Force, Grogu trains with a new Jedi Master: Luke Skywalker.”

Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker & Grogu 6-Inch Action Figures – $44.99

Includes 2 figures and accessories

Rock display base, training backpack, lightsaber hilt, lightsaber blade

training remote, blast effect, clear "leap" effect for Grogu

Tiny box with Yoda's lightsaber hilt inside, a tiny wrapped package, and a frog

Available for pre-order 3/22 at 1 pm ET

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER