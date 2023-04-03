“The Owl House” Wrap Party Specialty Menus To Inspire Your Own Viewing Party With Series Conclusion This Weekend

With the series finale of The Owl House only a few days away, debuting on April 8th, I have been keeping all eyes on the social media accounts, not only of Disney TV Animation, but those of the show’s creator Dana Terrace, and much of the cast as well.

Well, apparently there was a series wrap party held for the cast and creatives of the award-winning series and it was one blip in a reel posted by Avi Roque (who provided the voice of coven head Raine Whispers in the series) that caught my attention. While they were attending the party, showcasing pics alongside cast including Sarah-Nicole Robles (voice of Luz Noceda) and others, they provided a small glimpse of a drink menu created specially for the occasion.

The drink menu is perfect to celebrate the finale of the hit series, with themed titles for the beverages, including:

Abomination Libation

A Margarita, aguachile, Nepales Granita, Coconut, Avocado Washed Cascahuin 49 Plata.

Titan’s Tincture

A Daquiri, Canada Oaxacan rum, Smoked Pineapple, Pasilla Mixe, Rosa's Lime Cordial

Noceda Negroni

Mirate a Mal Bien Espadia (house batch mezcal), Dis, Compari, Sweet Vermouth

Grom Punch

A Mocktail (read: non-alcoholic), with pineapple, strawberry, Chamoy, Soda, Lime.

My biggest question….where was the apple blood? Either way, it has been quite inspiring to create my own specialty menu for my own finale party that will take place when the final episode airs on Saturday, April 8th on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for “building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone.”

The voice cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles (Star Darlings) as Luz, Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Disney’s Gravity Falls) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown (Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Willow, Mae Whitman (Good Girls) as Amity, Cissy Jones (Little Big Awesome) as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens) as Hunter.

Ahead of the season two premiere, a third and final season of the series was ordered, revealing that the series will wrap up with three 45 minute episodes in lieu of the previous 20 episode seasons. Though the series is a hit, with 4Q20 results showing that The Owl House was a top-five cable animated series with kids and girls 6-11, and the series has amassed over 58 million views on Disney Channel YouTube since its launch in January 2020, the fanbase for the series does tend to skew older, not necessarily the network’s target audience. You can check out the fan reaction to the NYCC ComicCon panel in 2022 to hear that it definitely reached beyond the 6-11 year old demographic.

My special viewing party menu will include something with Apple Blood. What will yours be? Either way, be sure to check out the conclusion to the epic tale of The Owl House.

With the series finale, the fate of everything on the Boiling Isles now rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch, and a determined but tiny little King. The episode will debut at 9:25PM ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Followed by a Disney+ debut, which will see the entire series available to rewatch (or introduce to friends) on the streaming service.