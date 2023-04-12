Mama Odie to be Featured in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, Walt Disney World

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 2024 and today we’ve learned that guests will come face to face Mama Odie, who will reprise her role as the catalyst to the magic of the bayou.

As depicted in this newly released rendering above, Mama Odie jokes with guests along their journey after a special display of her magic.

The two-hundred-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother, with her eccentric belongings and “seeing eye snake,” Juju, is comically eccentric, yet wise and all knowing, throughout the adventure.

Jenifer Lewis, who starred as the voice of Mama Odie in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog , is once again returning to her role for the attraction.

Mama Odie joins a cast of friends – familiar and new – in Princess Tiana's debut attraction. Here's a sample of what to expect from this musical adventure: Brand-new cast of original Disney characters with distinct names and personalities Dozens of entirely new Audio-Animatronics figures Adorable critters with incredible talent, bringing the diverse flavors of musical gumbo found in New Orleans. New, original music alongside favorite tunes from the film Do you love beignets as much as Louis? Well, you're in luck because the alluring scent of beignets being prepared for the party will be part of the attraction queue. Additional talent voices from the film reprising their roles, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana Familiar faces from the film such as Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis, Eudora, Charlotte, "Big Daddy," the King and Queen of Maldonia and Prince Ralphie

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure builds on the story of Princess Tiana, a character whose pride and perseverance reminds us of a universal truth: within us lies the potential to make our dreams come true.

This all-new adventure will bring Disney Parks guests into Princess Tiana’s world like never before when the attraction opens in Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort

To make room for this new magic, Splash Mountain will be closed starting May 31, 2023